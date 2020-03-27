BMW proudly announces the latest additions to the 3 Series model line – the plug-in-hybrid 330e and the 330e xDrive Sedans. Both machines feature tons of advanced systems and technologies, among which the latest eDrive, advanced driver assist and safety suites. Let's check out more, shall we?

Drivetrain system

Both 33oe and 330e xDrive Sedans incorporate an intelligently controlled drivetrain system consisting of an electric motor, a high voltage battery pack and an internal combustion gasoline power unit. This engine is a 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo unit that develops a total of 181hp and 258lb-ft of torque, while the electric setup delivers additional 107hp and 77lb-ft of torque. This means that the combined power of both systems is measured at 288hp and 310lb-ft with XtraBoost.

In fact, the XtraBoost feature is new for the 330e and 330e xDrive Sedans – it enhances the power and performance when the throttle is depressed to the kick down position. Available in the SPORT driving mode, XtraBoos offers additional 40hp power increase for up to 10 seconds. Sweet!

SEE ALSO: 2021 Honda Insight is here! Here's a quick overview!

Furthermore, both vehicles are equipped with a standard 8-speed Sport Steptronic gearbox. This revised version of quick-shift sporty system features a new and optimized hydraulic control and shorter gearing for improved response and acceleration. What is also new for this particular gearbox is that it is connected to the standard navigation system – by doing so, the entire setup avoids unnecessary gear changes when negotiating a series of fast corners and, when approaching a vehicle ahead, to shift down early in order to use the engine braking to slow down.

Source: BMW