2021 Honda Insight will arrive at dealerships with tons of newly available advanced features: Blind Spot Information system and Cross Traffic Monitor, all along with new exterior changes and a new finish: Radiant Red Metallic. Neat!

The vehicle features best-in-class passenger space, upscale interior appointments, and overall refined driving experience. With an affordable starting price, new Insight is definitely a worthy family member. Let's check out more, shall we?

New Insight comes with Honda Sensing suite and is the only compact hybrid sedan to earn a Top Safety Pick Plus rating from the IIHS. Furthermore, the Insight has also recently received a top-five green score from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, beating numerous honorable plug-in and battery electric vehicles.

Available in LX, EX and Touring trim levels, all 2021 Insight models come standard with multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, and tons of advanced passive and active safety technologies. New for 2021 model year is the Blind Spot Information and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, while the 8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration remains part of the standard equipment. Exclusively for the Touring trim level, designers and engineers have included leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver's seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, dual-zone automatic climate control and numerous more.

The vehicle is made exclusively at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana, alongside Civic and CR-V, using domestic and globally-sourced parts. Its hybrid drivetrain system is consistent of a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle, two-motor system and an intelligent power unit that contains the hybrid battery pack. All of these parts are produced in Ohio.

Sweet!

Source: Honda