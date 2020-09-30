Following the announcement of the first fully electric-powered BMW X model earlier this summer, BMW is today revealing the launch specifications for the BMW iX3 in the UK market.

Launching in summer 2021, UK customers will be able to choose between the iX3 Premier Edition and BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro, both offering a significant level of standard equipment over and above the current X3. The BMW X3 will be the brand's first model offered with a pure-electric drive system, a plug-in hybrid system, or highly efficient petrol and diesel engines.

A curated selection of colors and trims

BMW iX3 Premier Edition or BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro customers will have the choice of four exterior metallic body paint colors including Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, and Sophisto Grey. Two exterior trim colors will be offered too, with Brushed Aluminium or Black High Gloss exterior trim. 20" Black aerodynamic wheels, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension, and panoramic sunroof complete the exterior look of the BMW iX3 Premier Edition.

Vernasca leather in a choice of four colors, Sensatec dashboard, sun protect the glazing, ambient lighting, and electric seats are offered as standard within the vehicle interior, enhancing comfort and style.

Additional standard features include wireless phone charging, heated front seats, and the brand's very latest driver assistance technology, including Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant, and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

For customers choosing the BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro, additional standard features will include BMW Head-up Display, Harman Kardon surrounds sound, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Automatic high beam assistant, Comfort Access, and Lumbar support. BMW IconicSounds Electric, developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer, completes the extensive offering.

Pricing for the BMW iX3 Premier Edition and Premier Edition Pro in the UK as follows:

BMW iX3 Premier Edition £61,900 OTR BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro £64,900 OTR

BMW iX3 in detail

Highly integrated drive system technology.

The highly integrated drive system technology at the heart of the new BMW iX3 plays a particularly important role in optimizing efficiency and power development. The electric motor, transmission, and power electronics are now arranged together in a single housing. The electric motor in the new BMW iX3 works according to the principle of a current-excited synchronous motor, without the use of magnets. This design eliminates the use of rare earth materials of the motor.

The power density of the electric motor in the iX3 is 30 percent greater than that of existing fully-electric vehicles within the BMW Group portfolio. The motor is up to 93 percent efficient, compared with under 40 percent for combustion engines.

The new drive system unit generates maximum output of 286 hp and a peak torque of 295 lb-ft which, unlike many other electric motors, is sustained at high revs.

The new BMW iX3 sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 6.8 seconds, putting it in the same territory as the conventionally powered BMW X3 xDrive30i.

The top speed is electronically limited to 112 mph. Sending power to the rear wheels creates a characteristic BMW driving experience with outstanding traction ensured thanks to the standard-fit ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation).

Cutting-edge battery-cell technology plays a headline role in the latest development stage of high-voltage batteries. The storage capacity of the battery has been substantially increased, relative to the installation space required and its weight.

The gravimetric energy density of the 188 prismatic cells in the new BMW iX3 is around 20 percent higher than that of the battery cells used by the BMW Group in its fully-electric vehicles up to now. The gross energy content of 80 kWh – of which 74 kWh is utilized – and the high efficiency of the drive systems allow the new BMW iX3 to offer a range of up to 279 miles (WLTP test cycle).

Another technical highlight making its debut in iX3 thanks to BMW Group's fifth-generation eDrive technology is the innovative new charging unit, which sends power to both the 400V battery and the 12V onboard power supply. When charging using alternating current, it enables both single-phase and three-phase charging at up to 11 kW. Plugging the vehicle into a direct current rapid-charging station opens the door to charging outputs of up to 150 kW, meaning the high-voltage battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent of its full capacity in 34 minutes. Drivers can inject the power required to add 62 miles to the car's driving range (in the WLTP cycle) in just 10 minutes.

Optimized efficiency enhances capability over long distances.

The outstanding efficiency of its electric motor and its high charging capacity gives the new BMW iX3 exceptional long-distance capability.

On a trip, a BMW iX3 would need to make fewer charging stops than a comparable electric vehicle whose efficiency is compromised by the presence of larger and heavier high-voltage batteries. And the iX3 stops would be shorter.

Adaptive recuperation enhances efficiency and driving comfort during a journey. The intensity of the Brake Energy Regeneration is adapted to the road situation using data from the navigation system and the driver assistance system sensors.

For example, when approaching a junction or a vehicle on the road ahead, recuperation is fully utilized. On the open road, the coasting function is activated whenever the driver takes their foot off the accelerator. As an alternative to adaptive recuperation, in driving position D the driver can choose a high, medium, or low Brake Energy Regeneration setting.

Engaging driving position B provides the signature one-pedal feeling of BMW Group's electric vehicles thanks to particularly strong recuperation. An enhanced heat pump included as standard on the BMW iX3 underscores the efficiency-oriented approach taken to the vehicle's development.

Trailblazing: Digital services and outstanding environmental credentials.

BMW assumed a leading role in driving forward electric mobility when it unveiled innovative solutions for charging at home or on the move alongside the introduction of BMW i3 in 2013. This trend continues with the BMW iX3, which includes a newly developed Flexible Fast Charger cable which can be hooked up to both standard domestic and industrial sockets using optional adapters.

Recharging at home is further enhanced with a personal Wallbox. Available through our partner, Smart solutions are also available to monitor energy usage and cost, as well as keeping a historic record of home-charging energy expenditure, making it very convenient for company car users.

The new cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system enables route and arrival times to be calculated with even greater speed and precision. Services already familiar from the BMW i3, such as navigation with range display on the map and detailed information on public charging stations – covering everything from address, availability and connector type through to charging rate and Chargepoint Operator – are now joined by additional functionality that can be accessed from the car. This capability includes navigation planning with recommendations for charging stops, information on points of interest near public charging stations, and the ability to filter search results by fast-charging points.

The exceptionally efficient drive system, extensive use of secondary raw materials in the manufacture of aluminum castings and thermoplastics, absence of rare earth, and across-the-board use of green electricity in production, including the cells for the high-voltage battery, are all contributory factors in the impressive CO2 assessment for the new BMW iX3.

During the customer-use phase, the iX3 outperforms the diesel-powered BMW X3 xDrive 20d by more than 30 percent when drawing on average European electricity sources or roughly 60 percent when powered by green electricity.

Proportions and versatility of an SAV, innovative aerodynamic wheels.

The exterior design of the new BMW iX3 displays the typical proportions of a Sports Activity Vehicle, which means it provides a visual showcase for the robust premium character and all-round talents espoused by BMW X models. Model-specific design features optimize the car's aerodynamic properties as well as lending visual expression to its sustainability-focused drive concept. The front apron and BMW kidney grille have a largely enclosed design, while the rear end has also been sculpted with a view to reducing air resistance.

Innovative, aerodynamically designed light-alloy wheels help to control the flow of air around the vehicle. The aerodynamic wheels making their debut on the new BMW iX3 reduce its drag coefficient by around 5 percent over an equivalent vehicle with conventional light-alloy wheels. This is achieved with the help of sophisticated inserts in the V-spoke base wheel whose surfaces keep the air flowing smoothly.

The resulting improvement in efficiency adds around 6 miles to the range of the new BMW iX3 (WLTP test cycle). This combines with aerodynamic enhancements to the underbody's rear diffuser and chassis strut area, as well as the air flap control system, to give the all-electric SAV a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.29.

The premium ambiance and BMW IconicSounds Electric in the interior.

Understated blue accents for both the exterior and interior of the new BMW iX3 allude to the presence of its electric drive system. The clearly structured controls, high-quality materials, and stylish surfaces combine to create the premium interior ambiance associated with BMW SAV models. The versatility of the iX3 is confirmed by spaciousness on a par with that of conventionally powered BMW X3 variants. Thanks to the 40:20:40 split/folding rear seat backrest, boot capacity can be increased from 510 to a maximum of 1,560 liters.

The debut of BMW IconicSounds Electric in the BMW iX3 provides acoustic feedback to enrich the electric driving experience by lending it added emotional depth. Load changes are signaled by a smoothly modulated sound, and recuperation during overrun and braking is accompanied by a gently filtered acoustic response, meaning that every driving state is accompanied by a matching sound pattern. A newly introduced short sound composition, which is the result of a collaboration between Hans Zimmer and BMW sound designer Renzo Vitale, can be heard when the Start/Stop button is pressed. The drive sound is an original work by BMW's sound designers and acoustic engineers. Drive soundtracks from the collaboration with Hans Zimmer will be available in electrified BMW models at a later date.

BMW Operating System 7 and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The BMW iX3 is equipped with the latest generation BMW Operating System 7, which allows for every line of software code in the car to be updated over the air in the future. The standard-fit BMW Live Cockpit Professional offers a fully-digital screen grouping comprising a high-resolution 12.3-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Central Control Display.

The enhanced intuitive multimodal interaction allows the driver to take their pick of a control interface for the situation at hand: Control Display touchscreen, iDrive Controller, multifunction buttons on the steering wheel, voice control, or BMW gesture control.

The latest version of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant takes the connection between driver and car to a new level in the new BMW iX3.

Activated by a spoken prompt (for example "Hey BMW") or at the touch of a button, this digital companion acquires new capabilities all the time. The system helps the driver, learns their preferences, and is familiar with their favored settings – e.g. for the seat heating or the places they drive to frequently using the navigation system ("Take me home").

Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional comes with optimized smartphone integration; in addition to Apple CarPlay, the new iX3 is also compatible with Android Auto.

The latter enables customers to access digital services such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music, and the WhatsApp messaging service.