Renowned motoring magazine and website evo has named the BMW M2 CS its Car of the Year 2020.

Announced in November 2019, BMW M2 CS started production in early 2020 with the first customer deliveries in spring. This special edition was offered in limited numbers, positioned one rung up the performance ladder from the BMW M2 Competition. It blends outstanding track performance with unrestricted everyday usability and sets new, class-leading standards for acceleration, handling dynamics and precision.

Stuart Gallagher, evo editor, said: "In the BMW M2 CS our six judges experienced the very essence of a driver's car. From the way it looks, to the performance it offers and, crucially, how it engages with the driver on road and track. Of our eight finalists the M2 CS was the car we couldn't get enough of. In an outstanding year for new driver's cars, the M2 CS was the standout car."

Devoted to the ‘thrill of driving', evo magazine was launched in the UK in November 1998, and since then has become a global brand with editions around the world and an engaged social media following of more than half a million car fans.

Eight cars were in the running for the overall top accolade, with the magazine's editorial team putting all of them through a series of extensive tests at Anglesey Circuit and the Scottish Borders. All of the cars were judged on their on-road and on-circuit dynamics, performance and, crucially, whether they deliver the thrill of driving.

Speaking about the award, Graeme Grieve, Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group UK, said: "We are exceptionally proud that BMW M2 CS has taken the evo Car of the Year 2020 title among such a competitive and varied field and this award is proof that we raised the bar. Every detail of the vehicle was designed for high performance and racetrack capability, delivering the trademark BMW M driving experience.

"To receive such high praise from the evo team is a very special way to end the year."