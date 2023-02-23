BMW X6 M Competition (2024)

BMW X6 M Competition

Dynamic flair, a powerful presence, and modern luxury define the character of the new 2024 BMW X5 M Sports Activity Vehicle and 2024 X6 M Sports Activity Coupe. The BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M will now be offered exclusively as Competition models – with a new V8 engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology delivering a maximum output of 617 hp, exterior design updates, and the latest-generation iDrive control/operation system, complete with the BMW Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8.

The new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition will make their public debut at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in March, and production will begin at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in April. The competence center for BMW X models also hosts production of the BMW X3 M, the BMW X4 M and the BMW XM – the first high-performance vehicle from BMW M GmbH with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

The first high-performance models from BMW M GmbH to feature 48V technology.

With the latest generation of drivetrain technology for the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition, BMW M GmbH is forging ahead with electrification. In these new vehicles, 48V mild-hybrid technology makes its debut with BMW M, enhancing a new V8 engine featuring M TwinPower Turbo technology. Together, the boost provided by the electric motor and the high-revving character of the V8 engine take the performance for which M cars are renowned to an even more compelling level.

The electric motor, complete with power electronics, is integrated into the compact housing of the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission and delivers an additional up to 12 hp of output and 147 lb-ft of torque. The result is a noticeably more rapid power delivery, enabling the powertrain to respond to every movement of the accelerator. The surge of power continues steadily into the upper reaches of the rev range. For the driver, this means extremely spirited and assured performance, both when accelerating off the line and during mid-range acceleration. With the electric motor supporting the combustion engine under steady loads, in many situations the engine can work within an optimum load window, thus increasing its efficiency.

The energy required for the additional electrical power is stored in a 48V battery in the engine compartment. The battery is charged through adaptive recuperation under braking and on the overrun, and also supplies the electrical system with the recuperated energy. The electric motor also works as a crankshaft-mounted starter generator. This ensures the combustion engine sparks to life smoothly, something the driver will notice in the operation of Auto Start Stop function; the 48V generator shuts off the engine with minimal vibration and starts it up again unobtrusively.

New V8 engine with optimized power delivery and increased efficiency.

The new S68 4.4-liter V8 engine in the 2024 BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition is notable for its sharper response and increased efficiency compared to its predecessor. As well as a cross-bank exhaust manifold, the engine now also features a reinforced crankshaft drive, further developed turbocharging – mounted close to the exhaust manifold and with an electrically controlled blow-off valve – plus a new air intake duct, a new vane-type oil pump and a weight-optimized plastic oil sump.

A willingness to rev and seamless power delivery define the new V8 engine. It produces its peak torque of 553 lb-ft between 1,800 and 5,800 rpm and generates a maximum output of 617 hp at 6,000 rpm. The new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition each accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. The top speed of both models is electronically limited to 155 mph, or 177 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package.

The new V8 engine produces suitably dramatic sounds from the standard M Sport exhaust system, which features dual-branch pipes with large cross sections, high-capacity silencers, electrically controlled flaps and two pairs of tailpipes with Black Chrome finishers positioned either side of the rear apron in customary M fashion. New catalytic converters also reduce the engine’s emissions.

2024 BMW X6 M Competition

New 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with integrated electric motor.

In addition to the electric motor that has been incorporated for the 48V mild-hybrid system, the updated 8-Speed M Steptronic gearbox benefits from new gear ratios and a sharper shift action. The shorter ratios in the first three gears are ideal for accelerating hard off the line, while the transmission’s wider ratio spread increases the drive system’s overall efficiency. Shift sharpness benefits greatly from the transmission’s refined hydraulic control featuring a direct-acting pressure regulator valve.

The torque converter has been tuned to match the performance characteristics of the new V8 engine. A new cast-aluminum oil sump with cooling fins and increased capacity optimizes transmission temperature control as well as helping to keep it supplied with lubricant under high lateral acceleration.

The new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition are each fitted with a hydraulically damped transmission mount which, like the two engine mounts, has a very high spring rate. This results in a noticeably more rigid connection between the entire drivetrain and the body structure, enabling power from the entire drivetrain to be deployed as directly as possible while enhancing handling by minimizing flex.

Near-actuator wheel slip limitation: greater speed and precision.

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the Active M Differential at the rear axle are responsible for applying the power of the new TwinPower Turbo V8 to the road. Instead of just being interconnected with the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system as before, they now work in tandem with near-actuator wheel slip limitation, ensuring swift, precise reactions to changes in the driving situation.

Integrated into the engine management, this traction control system makes corrective inputs up to ten times faster than conventional DSC systems, and with exceptional precision. Because of the speed with which the near-actuator wheel slip limitation responds to any loss of traction, especially when accelerating hard or taking corners at speed, the DSC system has to intervene far less frequently with selective applications of the brakes at individual wheels to maintain composed and assured handling.

Chassis. Precise wheel location, high body rigidity, refined suspension damping.

The chassis design benefits from careful refinements to the suspension to refine the linear build-up of lateral forces during the sort of performance driving for which BMW M models are intended. The double-wishbone front axle boasts excellent levels of longitudinal and lateral rigidity, while a large shear panel and model-specific underfloor struts help to deliver precise handling and sharp turn-in characteristics.

The five-link rear axle on the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition also includes components designed for extremely high levels of torsional stiffness. The toe-in values at the rear axle have been modified for greater poise at very high speeds. Body rigidity at the rear of the vehicle has been further improved by measures such as the addition of thrust arms and a tunnel bridge that is joined together above the exhaust pipes.

Reworked dampers are adjusted automatically based on sensor data regarding body movement, road surface conditions, and steering inputs. This data allows the damping forces for each individual wheel to be smoothly adapted to the changing driving situation in just a few milliseconds using electromagnetic valves. The basic damper setting can be changed to suit preferences in the M Setup menu. Comfort mode delivers impressive levels of long-distance comfort, while the Sport setting activates a firmer setup for the body resulting in increased grip and enhanced lateral performance. The damper settings in Sport Plus mode are designed for highly dynamic driving situations.

M Servotronic steering with new steering gear.

A key part of the confidence-inspiring handling of the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition is their M Servotronic steering and its excellent directional accuracy and clear feedback. It combines speed-sensitive power assistance and a variable steering ratio, enabling it to deliver exactly the right amount of steering response for the situation. The M Setup menu offers a choice of two settings for either very sporty or more comfort-oriented steering response.

Latest-generation integrated braking system.

The M Compound brakes fitted as standard on the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition comprise six-piston, fixed-caliper brakes with perforated discs measuring 15.6 inches in diameter at the front and single-piston, floating caliper units with 15.0-inch discs at the rear. Besides the standard blue finish, the calipers can also be specified in red or black.

The latest-generation integrated braking system featured in the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition generates enormous stopping power with consistent pedal feel. This system packages the brake activation, brake booster, and braking control functions within a single compact module. The required brake pressure is triggered using an electric actuator, meaning braking requests from the driver assistance systems are also translated into extremely short stopping distances for increased active safety. The M-specific integrated braking system presents the driver with two pedal feel settings, allowing a choice between more comfort-oriented or very direct execution of brake pedal inputs in the M Setup menu.

Design. Slim headlights, new BMW kidney grille, and wide-open air intakes.

The BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition present new front-end designs based around crisp, expansive surfaces, resulting in a look of modernity and muscularity in the current BMW design language. In the middle of the front end, the BMW kidney grille and central lower air intake form a single black area. This X-shaped element produces a dynamic, forward-oriented impression.

A model-specific spoiler lip – also in black – forms the lower edge of the front apron on the new BMW X6 M Competition. It helps to optimize the aerodynamic balance of the Sports Activity Coupe and gives the X6 M Competition the appearance of sitting lower to the ground.

The new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition each receive an updated design of the signature BMW headlights and twin-kidney grille. The outline of the new M Shadowline headlight units is about an inch and a half narrower than on the outgoing models. Their arrow-shaped elements point outwards and serve as daytime running lights and turn signal indicators.

The BMW kidney grille is now all black in color and carries the relevant model badging in an enlarged letter/number combination. Its matte black surround creates a subtle contrast against the dark surfaces around it. The lower air intake and both side air intakes are also very open, enabling optimum inflow of cooling air for the high-performance engine and braking system of the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition.

New BMW X5 M Competition: rear lights with bold X graphic.

Viewing the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition in profile highlights the distinctive proportions of each model and their clear, modern design language. Like the surrounds for the BMW kidney grille and air breathers, the exterior mirror caps and the model badges at the rear are also finished in black as standard.

The L-shape familiar in the taillight designs from other BMW models is reflected horizontally in the new rear lights on the BMW X5 M Competition, creating an X motif. The vertical reflectors are now integrated lower down in the rear apron, bringing the vehicle’s visual center of gravity closer to the road.

On both models, a prominent diffuser insert extends downwards at the lower edge of the rear apron. It also provides a sophisticated border for the familiar pairs of twin exhaust tailpipes. The four tailpipe trims are in Black Chrome and each measure 4 inches in diameter.

New exterior paint finishes added to the range.

The selection of paint colors for the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition now includes Brooklyn Grey metallic, Isle of Man Green metallic, and Frozen Pure Grey metallic.

At launch, customers will be able to choose from around 50 BMW Individual paint shades for both models. These include metallic and non-metallic finishes, as well as Frozen finishes. These exclusive paint options are applied in a meticulous process and the spectrum of colors is being expanded all the time.

Modern. Digital. M cockpit with BMW Curved Display.

Digital innovations enrich the performance experience in the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition, and create a fresh, open, and contemporary interior design. At the heart of the design updates for the interior is the BMW Curved Display, which gives the M-typical cockpit a modern and expansive feel. The single glass surface incorporating the information display and control display and curved towards the driver takes a new approach to enhancing concentration on the dynamic driving experience. The high-resolution digital screen rests on the now slimmer instrument panel, which is trimmed in leather as standard. Also newly designed are the central air vents, which are now extremely narrow and integrated into the instrument panel almost out of sight.

The broad, smoothly curving trim element below the BMW Curved Display emphasizes the width of the instrument panel and therefore the generous space of the interior. Carbon Fiber interior trim is standard. Fineline Black wood trim and the new BMW Individual Silver Ash Root Open Pore wood trim with Color Gradient are optional.

Ambient light bar with configurable backlighting and alert function.

Also new is the ambient light bar with crystalline surface structure and LED featuring the M logo integrated below the trim element in the front passenger area. The light bar brings another element to the standard ambient lighting and features an alert function that can signal an incoming telephone call with a dynamic chaser light. The ambient lighting distribution, brightness, and color can be configured via the iDrive menu.

Familiar M accents, seat surfaces in new colors, new carbon gearshift paddles.

The standard M leather steering wheel in the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition frame newly designed gearshift paddles in carbon fiber. The interiors of both vehicles are upholstered extended Merino leather in a choice of two colors. Full Merino leather is available in six colors including the new BMW Individual Ivory White/Atlas Grey combination.

Expanded suite of assistance systems.

The standard Parking Assistant Professional package now incorporates both the Reversing Assistant and the advanced Maneuver Assistant. The Reversing Assistant is able to store steering movements for distances of up to 200 meters and then reproduce them in reverse. Drivers also have the ability to control maneuvers into and out of especially tight parking spaces from outside the vehicle using the My BMW App on their smartphone (available for Apple iPhones running iOS 16.2 or later). The Maneuver Assistant is capable of recording up to ten maneuvers at different locations covering a distance of up to 200 meters each (with a maximum total distance of 600 meters) and subsequently performing them as an automated routine. The driver is able to control each maneuver either from inside the vehicle or remotely using their Apple iPhone while they monitor the vehicle’s surroundings.

M Setup menu and M Mode for a customized performance experience.

At the heart of the M-specific control/operation concept is the M Setup menu. The Setup button located on the center console provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering, braking system and M xDrive. This enables the driver to tailor every detail of the overall vehicle setup to the prevailing driving situation and their individual preferences.

Two individually configured setup variants can be stored permanently, together with the preferred settings for the engine note, the DSC system, the Automatic Start/Stop function and the shift characteristics of the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission. Either configuration can then be selected by pressing one of the two M buttons on the steering wheel. The driver’s preferred setups can be saved and assigned to one of the two M buttons as soon as they have been configured in the menu in the new BMW X5 Competition and BMW X6 M Competition.

The amount of content shown in the information display and M specific BMW head-up display can also be individually tailored, as can the level of driver assistance system functionality. After pressing the M Mode button on the center console, drivers are able to activate the desired setting with a touch of the control display. Besides the default ROAD setting and SPORT mode, they are also offered the choice of TRACK mode as standard in the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition. This last mode fully deactivates the assistance systems at the same time as switching to a reduced selection of readouts focused purely on driving-related information.

Digital advances with new BMW iDrive, BMW Curved Display, and BMW Operating System 8.

The new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition come as standard with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which brings with it an M-specific version of the latest-generation BMW iDrive interface. Powered by BMW Operating System 8, it comprises a BMW Curved Display formed by a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. The new display grouping and the continually expanding capabilities of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant mean the new BMW iDrive has been deliberately geared towards touch control and natural speech.

M-specific content, including the familiar Shift Lights, appears in both the BMW Curved Display and the BMW head-up display.

The standard BMW Digital Key Plus enables customers to lock and unlock their X5 M Competition or X6 M Competition via security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology from a compatible smartphone running either the iOS or Android operating system. A conventional car key is no longer required. Simply approaching the car or walking away triggers the unlocking or locking process; there is no need for the customer to even remove their smartphone from their pocket.

The BMW Digital Key Plus can be set up using the My BMW App. The car owner can also share it – and therefore access to the vehicle – with up to five other users who have a smartphone with either iOS or Android.

Major standard equipment.

48V Mild Hybrid System

M Sport exhaust system

M Sport differential

8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic

Adaptive M Suspension Professional

Panoramic moonroof

Leather dashboard

Harman Kardon surround sound system

BMW Curved Display with BMW Operating System 8

Head-up display

Extended Shadowline Trim

21-inch/22-inch M star-spoke bi-color wheels style 809M with performance non-runflat tires

M Shadowline Lights

Heated front seats, armrests, and steering wheel

Carbon Fiber interior trim

Full LED lights

Parking Assistant Professional Reverse Assistant Maneuver Assistant Active Park Distance Control Surround View with 3D View

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Personal eSIM 5G

Gesture Control

Active Blind Spot Detection

Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Lane Departure Warning

Drive Recorder

Major optional equipment.

Executive Package

Soft-close automatic doors

Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof

Rear manual side window shades

Heated and cooled cupholders

Front ventilated seats

Front and rear heated seats

Front massaging seats

21-inch M Double spoke bi-color wheels style 808M with performance non-runflat tires

21-inch/22-inch M star-spoke bi-color wheels style 818M with performance non-runflat tires

M Compound brakes with red calipers

M Compound brakes with black calipers

Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof

Fineline Black wood interior trim

BMW Individual Silver Ash Root Open Pore wood trim with Color Gradient

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System

M Driver’s Package

Available paint colors.

Alpine White

Carbon Black metallic

Black Sapphire metallic

Marina Bay Blue metallic

BMW Individual Dravit Grey metallic

Toronto Red metallic

Isle of Man Green metallic

Brooklyn Grey metallic

Frozen Pure Grey metallic

Mineral White Metallic

Specifications.