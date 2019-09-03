An exclusive BMW M4 Heritage Edition will make its debut on the well-known Eifel racetrack on 13 September. Based on the M4 DTM, developed by M Motorsport, the Special Edition is available to UK customers in three exterior color schemes and refined drivetrain system.

This high-performance coupe is powered by a 450hp straight six-cylinder power unit with M TwinPower Turbo technology and will be limited to mere 75 units in the UK.

Furthermore, the special vehicle is geared with sporty carbon-fiber reinforced plastic roof, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in star spoke design in Orbit Grey and mixed tires.

In terms of interior, BMW M4 Heritage Edition is characterized by an exclusive selection of colors and materials. There are model-specific Full Merino M leather seats in bicolor design with prominent openings within the area of the setbacks. Each seat color is focused on the exterior paint and is complementary by partly bicolored contrast stitching.

The exclusive design concept also features unique carbon-fiber components and stripe design with the three main M colors. Both the interior trim and door sills bear emblems with the name of the vehicle and indication of the limited run of the model.

The vehicle is already on sale. Enjoy!

Source: BMW