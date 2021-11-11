The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC redefines the essence of a luxurious SUV. And consequently, making this extraordinary all-wheel-drive car even more exclusive, individual and sporty is the perfect challenge for the engineers, technicians and designers of BRABUS.

The four-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine with BRABUS PowerXtra B40S-800 performance upgrade produces superior power in every situation and delivers the driving performance of a sports car. With an output of 588 kW / 800 hp (788 bhp) and a peak torque of 950 Nm (701 lb-ft), the black supercar catapults itself from rest to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 300 km/h (186 mph).

The looks of the BRABUS 800 are just as thrilling as the performance is, with dark Shadow Grey replacing the shiny chrome of the production car as a dominant feature. This includes all bodywork components and the BRABUS Monoblock M "PLATINUM EDITION" hi-tech forged wheels in king-sized 24-inch diameter.

The BRABUS designers developed aerodynamically efficient exposed-carbon bodywork components with sporty and elegant styling specifically for this model. They give the luxury SUV a more athletic appearance.

Choosing the finest leather for the exquisitely finished BRABUS fine leather interior in Leonis Orange creates a brilliant contrast.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is powered by an eight-cylinder, four-valve engine with two turbochargers and a displacement of four liters. As befits the world's largest provider of engine tuning for Mercedes-Benz automobiles, the engineers of the refinement specialist developed the BRABUS PowerXtra B40S-800 performance upgrade for this power unit.

The top-of-the-line model of the GLS-Class puts out 410 kW / 557 hp (550 bhp) in stock configuration and produces a peak torque of 730 Nm (538 lb-ft). After the BRABUS engine upgrade, peak power jumps by 178.8 kW / 243 hp (239.7 bhp), while peak torque grows by 220 Nm (162 lb-ft). This naturally requires extensive modifications. Two special BRABUS turbochargers with larger compressor unit and modified core assembly fitted with uprated axial bearings replace the two production turbos. They produce a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar. To be able to take advantage of this required reprogramming the electronic boost pressure control as well. That is the job of the plug-and-play BRABUS PowerXtra control module, which also introduces specially developed mapping for injection and ignition to the electronic engine control unit.

All components underwent extensive and complex bench testing and road tests, and all are TÜV-certified. Because BRABUS vouches not only for high performance, but also for maximum durability and daily practicality, this engine tuning is also backed by the exemplary three-year or 100,000-kilometer/62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty (see BRABUS Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013). BRABUS recommends high-performance lubricants from MOTUL.

588 kW / 800 hp (788 bhp) at a low 6,000 rpm and the massive torque of 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) at a low 5,000 rpm bestow the road performance of a full-blooded sports car upon the BRABUS 800. The refined luxury supercar accelerates to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Due to the vehicle weight, the top speed is electronically limited to 300 km/h (186 mph).

However, even more impressive than the raw data is the superior effortlessness with which the BRABUS engine pushes the SUV weighing some 2.8 metric tons in every rev range, delivering an extraordinary driving experience.

The BRABUS stainless high-performance exhaust system with active sound management and a matt black tailpipe on either side enables the driver to choose at the touch of a button in the cockpit between a tasteful, urban acoustics and a powerful eight-cylinder sound in sport mode.

The looks of the five-door are as thrilling as the driving experience is. To match the black paint finish of the vehicle, all production chrome parts were given Shadow Grey glazing. To emphasize the sporting ambitions of the BRABUS 800 visually as well and to optimize the aerodynamics further, the design studio of the refinement specialist developed tailor-made bodywork components for the Maybach variant of the GLS-Class.

The front is upgraded with a BRABUS front spoiler, which in concert with the carbon front trim for the air intakes in the bumper gives the SUV an even more distinctive face. This aerodynamic-enhancement component is shaped to reduce lift at high speeds.

There is also a sporty upgrade at the rear, where the bumper is fitted with a special BRABUS lower section, which accommodates the center diffuser and integrates two perfectly shaped cutouts on both sides for the tailpipes of the BRABUS sport exhaust system.

The BRABUS Monoblock M "PLATINUM EDITION" high-end alloys are just as extravagant. With a diameter of 24 inches, they perfectly fill out the available space under the wheel arches, which are fitted with exposed-carbon flares. These wheels with large disc design are produced using a hi-tech forging process and consequently offer maximum strength. The front axle runs on rims of size 10Jx24 with Continental high-performance tires of size 295/35 R 24. The rear features twelve-inch-wide rims with 335/30 R 24 street tires.

The mapping of the BRABUS control module for the AIRMATIC air suspension is specifically calibrated to these 24-inch low-profile tires. It lowers the ride height of the supercar by about 25 millimeters (1 in).

BRABUS also offers virtually endless options to tailor the luxurious interior of a Maybach precisely, individually and in the highest quality to the personal taste of the vehicle owner. As a contrast to the black paint finish, the company upholstery shop of the refinement specialist created a classy BRABUS fine leather interior in bright Leonis Orange. This especially soft and breathable leather on the seat center sections, the door panels and the entire cabin floor features perforations and square quilting applied with pinpoint precision. In the rear, the BRABUS interior designers integrated a tailor-made business console with two retractable tables.

To match the exterior design, all switches and trim elements feature Shadow Grey glazing. The BRABUS Signature carbon elements on the instrument panel, center stack and door panels add sporty highlights in the cockpit. They are complemented with aluminum pedals, door pins and paddle shifters on the steering wheel in BRABUS RACE design.

The BRABUS 800 is built to order according to the customer's wishes. Alternatively, BRABUS can upgrade any GLS 63 to this level all at once or in stages.

