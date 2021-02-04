Bentley is taking the next step on its journey to a sustainable future with the launch of the new Bentayga Hybrid – the only electrified true-luxury SUV in the world, and a model that Bentley predicts will become the best-selling member of the new Bentayga family.

Following the recent launches of the new Bentayga V8 and Bentayga Speed, the new Bentayga Hybrid becomes the third model in the most successful luxury SUV portfolio the segment has ever seen.

The new exterior and interior design emphasises Bentley design DNA across the entire model range, giving Bentley the freshest and most modern product family of any luxury car company.

The new Bentayga Hybrid offers the ultimate in electric luxury, with smooth and silent progress through urban environments, whilst having the grand touring capability to escape the city and explore further. Customers of the Bentayga Hybrid can escape the noise of the city through the refined and acoustically-isolated serenity of the cabin without engine interference, using up to 31 miles of electric-only range (NEDC), before physically leaving the city behind with the comfort of a total combined range of 536 miles (NEDC).

Delivering the same level of comfort and luxury, yet with a quieter and more refined driving experience, the Bentayga Hybrid brings a selection of new technologies and connected car services, positioning the new product as the most technically advanced Bentayga to date.

Introducing the very latest on-board technology and an even more cosseting cabin, the new Bentayga is significantly revised both inside and out from the previous generation.

Subtle exterior badging complements the new Bentayga's exterior design now prevalent across the entire model range, giving Bentley the freshest and most modern product family of any luxury car company.

Chairman and Chief Executive of Bentley Motors, Adrian Hallmark, comments:

"The Bentayga Hybrid is the next step on our journey to becoming the world's leading sustainable luxury mobility company. Bentley will transform from a 100-year-old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury, and the Bentayga Hybrid is the first model to pioneer our company's recently announced Beyond100 strategy."

Bentley's research shows over 90 per cent of customers use their first-generation Bentayga Hybrid on a daily basis or several times a week, and nearly 100 per cent of customers use EV mode, with half of them consistently undertaking journeys of less than 30 miles.

During previous retailer training, 78 per cent zero emissions journeys were achieved regularly over a 500 mile activity. In a more urban environment, one of Bentley's development drivers achieved 67 per cent zero emissions over 672 miles around San Francisco, and in the UK, Chris Cole – Project Leader for the Bentayga Hybrid achieved 64 per cent zero emissions commuting to and from the factory.

In real world terms, the majority of journeys can be achieved completely in electric only, with zero emissions, delivering more benefits environmentally and building on Bentley's new reputation for sustainability for the future.

Hybrid Powertrain Drives Further Technological Advancements The Bentayga Hybrid's electrified powertrain consists of 12 main components in three key areas. Firstly the distribution of electricity; the charge point is located on the left-hand side of the car, opposite the fuel flap and is specific to the region of the vehicle. An LED provides a visual indicator showing the state of charge of the battery, which can be charged at a rate of 7.2kW/h.

The 17.3 kWh lithium battery consist of 168 individual cells with an expected life of 100,000 miles or eight years, and can be charged to 100 per cent in as little as two and a half hours (region specific). The power electronics convert the energy stored from the high voltage battery to supply the E Motor or supplement the existing 12v vehicles electrical infrastructure.

Conversion of stored energy into smooth, effortless performance is via the 94 kW (126 bhp) E Motor which can produce up to 258 lb.ft (350 Nm) of torque. The E Motor is housed within the transmission between the gearbox and internal combustion engine and can deliver full torque instantaneously from stationary, providing silent and rapid vehicle acceleration.

A 3.0 litre twin turbocharged V6 engine supplements the E Motor when additional torque is required or when speeds above 84 mph are requested. To warn pedestrians of the vehicle's near silent movement, a dedicated speaker emits an exterior sound at low speeds.

The Bentayga Hybrid not only has different drive modes but can also use the information stored via the Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Navigation system to achieve the very best efficiency, via feedback through the throttle pedal.

The Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Accelerator Pedal provides a pressure point when in EV Drive to denote the boundary between pure electric and hybrid power. This encourages the driver to stay in EV Drive for as long as possible but can also be disabled if required.

Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Braking blends seamless integration of braking between the E Motor and conventional hydraulic braking, to provide a conventional feel to the brake pedal for comfort and the driving experience while maximising recuperation of energy.

A dedicated button allows control over the three E Modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. These will enable the driver to manually manage battery usage during a journey – though this can also be managed automatically by the car.

EV Drive mode is engaged as soon as the car is switched on, and maximises the electric driving experience. This is ideal for city driving and for shorter journeys. The Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Accelerator Pedal provides feedback to the driver using a pressure point to denote the boundary between pure electric and hybrid power. Using predictive data from the Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Navigation database, the pedal will vibrate when approaching a junction or speed limit decrease, advising the driver to lift off the throttle, saving energy whilst also giving the maximum opportunity for regeneration. Haptic feedback through the throttle pedal of the transition between the E Motor disengaging and the internal combustion engine starting encourages the driver to stay in EV Drive for as long as possible, maximising efficiency. In pure electric drive, the E Motor continues to function up to speeds of up to 84mph.

Hybrid Mode maximises vehicle efficiency and range using data from the intelligent navigation system. This mode is suited for longer journeys and uses predictive E-Mode and engine coasting whilst following directions from the navigation system. Inputting a destination, the car will automatically engage the correct Drive Mode for each part of the journey, constantly calculating the most efficient use of battery charge and storing electrical energy for sections of the journey where it is most useful – such as when arriving in the city. The system will reduce on-board charge to zero just as the vehicle reaches its destination, maximising overall efficiency.

Hold Mode balances engine and electric power to hold high voltage battery charge for later use. This is the default mode when in Sport is to provide consistent boost and recuperation.

The new Bentayga Hybrid is delivered with all of the required market specific cables, facilitating charging of the vehicle at the home or via industrial charge points at work or in public car parks. In addition to the standard equipment supplied customers can also choose a Bentley branded wallbox available as a no cost option* providing an attractive solution housing the charge unit and neatly storing the charge cables.

The latest release of the My Bentley in-car and remote connected car services are available through the new Bentayga Hybrid. In-car services are now delivered through an embedded SIM, meaning they no longer require a data connection from a customer's mobile device.

Remote services - subject to regional availability - are accessible through the My Bentley app and are further improved, including the technology levels and range of features. Four specific features for the new Bentayga Hybrid can be found in the convenient features and are as follows:

MY CAR STATISTICS - which provides an overview of vehicle data. You can view the time and date of recent trips as well as last trip distance, average speed, travel time and average fuel/electric consumption.

MY BATTERY CHARGE - allows you to remotely initiate vehicle charging as long as your vehicle is plugged in. You can select the time you plan to leave and the charging system will calculate a rate of charging to achieve the highest level of charge in line with your departure.

MY CABIN COMFORT - lets you remotely heat or cool the cabin to an optimum temperature of 22°C ahead of your journey.

E-CHARGING - identifies the nearest charging point locations in the area or at a destination of your choice, allowing you to navigate to the most convenient location. You can filter the results by distance, bay availability and charging rate.

Bentley Research Proves Effectiveness of Bentayga Hybrid

As part of Bentley's journey towards electrification and the recently announced Beyond100 strategy (delivering a product range composed entirely of plug-in hybrids or battery electric vehicles by 2026), a research activity has been undertaken to understand customer usage of the Bentayga Hybrid in detail.

Over 90 per cent of customers use their first generation Bentayga Hybrid on a daily basis or several times a week and nearly 100 per cent of customers use EV mode, with half of them consistently undertaking journeys of less than 30 miles.

In real world terms, this means that the majority of the journeys, whether office commuting or school runs, can be achieved predominantly whilst producing zero emissions.

New Bentayga Hybrid - Summary The new Bentayga Hybrid builds upon the latest design and feature content offered by the newest iteration of the Bentayga product line.

Adopting the new Bentley family DNA, the exterior of the new Bentayga has a more modern and purposeful look, and concurrently the interior has been re-imagined and now contains a modernised, unparalleled combination of luxury materials and exquisite, intricate craftsmanship.

A next generation infotainment system is integrated seamlessly into the handcrafted, Bentley ‘wing' dashboard design and features a 10.9-inch display screen with edge-to-edge graphics. The all-new digital display includes super high-resolution and dynamic graphics which are configurable to suit driver preferences.

The latest hardware and software bring all-new navigation with satellite maps, online search and other features. Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard for the first time, alongside the existing wired system, along with Android Auto (market dependant). Rear seat occupants benefit from the introduction of a new, larger touchscreen remote control tablet, similar to that introduced in the all-new Flying Spur.

Connectivity around the car has been significantly improved, with USB-C data ports and a wireless phone charger now standard. The new Bentayga range is now provided with an embedded SIM, as with the latest Continental GT models, meaning My Bentley connected car features no longer require customers to provide their own data connection. My Bentley in-car and remote services is a continually developing range of services available to customers through a dedicated app, available both on Apple iOS and Android mobile platforms.

The luxurious interior can be further enhanced with the application of dark tint diamond brushed aluminium trim for the first time in a Bentley, as well as two straight-grained veneers new to Bentayga: Koa and Crown Cut Walnut. Mulliner Driving Specification adds a new quilting design, and micro piping detailing is a new option for the seats.

Bentayga Adopts Bentleys New Design Language The exterior design of the new Bentayga range has been completely refreshed from the previous generation to create an even more stylish and purposeful car. Every panel at the front and rear of the car has been altered to give it a cleaner and more modern look.

JP Gregory, Head of Exterior Design at Bentley Motors, comments:

"We spent a long time examining how to improve the proportions and character of the car. New Bentayga is still instantly recognisable as a Bentley but now has a much greater road presence, a more self-confident looking SUV from whatever angle you look at the car. The prouder grill and higher, more focused elliptical headlights give a much more modern expression."

At the front, a larger and more upright new matrix grille allows the Bentayga's elegant bonnet to sweep down to the very edge of the chrome work. This gives the car a more dominant, upright profile and pushes the new elliptical LED matrix headlamps further apart, raising them 30 mm higher leading to a more muscular aesthetic. The new headlamps also include the marque's now-signature cut crystal design, which makes them appear to sparkle even when not lit.

Perhaps the most dramatic design changes have been reserved for the rear of the car, where the new Bentayga range is radically different from its predecessor. In line with the Continental GT, it features elliptical tail lamps for the first time.

The lights feature within an all-new, full-width tailgate, resulting in a cleaner, more contemporary look. The licence plate has moved down into the bumper, allowing for prominent Bentley lettering above.

The dynamic new looks are further accentuated with a breadth of individualisation possibilities, including the contemporary urban appeal of the Blackline Specification that replaces all exterior chrome with black versions.

Craftsmanship Redesigned The Bentayga's fine handcrafted cabin has been reimagined for the new model. Already universally acclaimed as the benchmark for luxury SUV interiors, new Bentayga Hybrid now contains a modernised, unparalleled combination of luxury materials and exquisite, intricate craftsmanship.

Bentley designers have created an even more relaxing environment for passengers, wherever they travel. Among the major changes to Bentayga's more contemporary interior are new door trims and steering wheel, plus a redesigned centre fascia and digital instrumentation cluster. These are complemented by new seats that further improve on the industry-recognised benchmark for seat comfort.

Two versatile seating configurations are available in the new Bentayga Hybrid. The standard five-seat benefits from an all-new seat frame, doubling the travel of the rear-seat recline angle, and the optional four-seat layout features two individual rear seats separated by a centre console.

The ergonomics of the four-seat configuration are further enhanced from a 30 mm increase in knee room in the upright seated position, with an improvement of almost 100 mm in the reclined position, helping to make luxury travel even more comfortable.

A new quilting design is included in Mulliner Driving Specification cars, while customers can choose from eight sustainably-sourced veneers including two straight grained options new to Bentayga – Koa and Crown Cut Walnut.

Information At The Press Of A Button The new Bentayga range now has a fully digital driver's information panel similar to the Continental GT and new Flying Spur. The display brings a contemporary look to the cockpit, can be customised to the driver's requirements and features real-time lighting effects with elegant animations.

The standard Bentayga tachometer that displays engine speed is replaced with a dial showing when the car is operating in pure EV Drive, or engine speed if the combustion engine is operating for the Hybrid version. A battery status dial replaces the coolant temperature gauge.

Setting new standards in the sector for customer technology interfaces, the new Bentayga introduced a new, cutting-edge infotainment system. A bigger and brighter, high-resolution 10.9-inch touchscreen, with an anti-reflection and anti-glare coating and much improved touch functionality, now spans the entire width of the centre fascia for a more contemporary look.

The infotainment screen can display energy flow in each of the three E Modes, showing whether the vehicle is being powered by energy supplied by the battery, or the combustion engine – or whether energy is flowing back to the battery in order to charge it.

The Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Navigation system features free text, context-specific search entry, including an address or point of interest. Navigation is improved with a three-dimensional building display, satellite maps, content in the driver's next generation Head-Up Display and several other useful features. The Head-Up Display can now project traffic information, street names and distance to destination too.

As well as the usual array of media sources, wireless Apple CarPlay is now standard in the new Bentayga range (in addition to the previous standard wired system), along with Android Auto for the first time in a Bentley. With a corresponding phone plugged in to one of the car's USB-C sockets, the central infotainment screen mirrors the smartphone display.