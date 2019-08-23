Chevy Bolt EV becomes even better! The upcoming 2020 model will offer a remarkable EPA-estimated 259 miles of range, which marks an increase with the astonishing 21 miles, compared with the predecessor model. Chevy Bolt EV's blend of long-range and affordability will continue to attract clients and it is also expected that it would allow them to travel farther with enhanced comfort and utility goodies.

In order to achieve this increase, Chevy engineers improved the energy of the cell electrodes by making small and yet impactful changes to cell chemistry. The innovative ideas allowed the team to incorporate the range increase without needing to change the physical battery pack and the way it is integrated into the vehicle structure.

With the purchase of the new Bolt EV, customers also get exclusive Energy Assist feature through the myChevrolet mobile app. It allows customers to view and search for charging stations, pan a trip with multiple waypoints and charging stops, monitor their route and receive alerts.

Furthermore, the brand also announced a partnership with Qmerit, which will enable all EV owners a seamless way to find and obtain quotes form certified electricians to install at-home charging equipment. In fact, Chevy is the first non-luxury vehicle that offers such a service. Sweet!

2020 Bolt EV will arrive in dealerships later this year with a starting price of $37,495USD.

Source: Chevrolet