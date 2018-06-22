Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid has already made a name for itself in the world of motorsport. With its awards and recognitions, the minivan still manages to turn heads and attract attention. And as it seems, this is not enough for Chrysler team – engineers and designers have decided to introduce a new S Appearance Package. It features black accents and is applicable for all 2019 Pacifica Hybrid models.

The pack itself features glossy black accents that are applied throughout the exterior – there are new grille surrounds, eyebrow accents on the headlamps, daylight opening moldings and rear balance molding. Furthermore, there are exclusive 18-inch wheels with Black Noise finish and black roof rack. Chrysler Hybrid vehicles would also benefit from wing badges – also covered in Black Noise finish with the notable Pacifica lettering.

Of course, design team has included some interior goodies as well. With S Appearance Package, the cabin showcases new black seats with Light Diesel Gray accents and "S" logo, Light Diesel Gray stitching and Piano Black accents. All other interior components are blackened, including the front overhead console, headliner, visors, second- and third-row cargo lightning bezel, A-pillar trim and the central console.

The S Appearance Package will be already available for order in July and can be installed to any 2019 model with any exterior color finish. Furthermore, the pack will be in dealer showrooms this fall.

Source: Chrysler