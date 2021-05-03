CUPRA presents new models for the Formentor and Leon lineups
The CUPRA family continues to expand with new variants for the Formentor and Leon Estate versions. This time Formentor lineup is extended with a selection of petrol and Plug-In Hybrid powertrains. The first one is e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204hp. This variant is the most efficient in the range and delivers up to 235.4mpg on the combined WLTP cycle and 27g/km CO2 emissions.
This hybrid is paired with a 1.4-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a total of 116hp and together 330Nm of torque – enough to complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 7.8 seconds and chase a top speed of 127mph.
On the other hand, Formentor TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 190 offers buyers an advanced four-wheel-drive system and a revised 2.0-liter TSI petrol unit. It is available in two trim levels with an extended list of standard features.
The final addition to the Formentor is the TSI DSG-auto version with 245hp and 2.0-liter TSI petrol unit.
Equipment goodies include exclusive alloy wheels, nappa leather, heated seats, power driver seats, leather dashboard, door inserts and trim panels, sporty upgrades like a rear diffuser, bucket seats, dynamic chassis control, sporty suspension system, and numerous more.
Equipment options vary depending on the trim level.
Source: Seat