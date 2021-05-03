The CUPRA family continues to expand with new variants for the Formentor and Leon Estate versions. This time Formentor lineup is extended with a selection of petrol and Plug-In Hybrid powertrains. The first one is e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204hp. This variant is the most efficient in the range and delivers up to 235.4mpg on the combined WLTP cycle and 27g/km CO2 emissions.

This hybrid is paired with a 1.4-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a total of 116hp and together 330Nm of torque – enough to complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 7.8 seconds and chase a top speed of 127mph.

On the other hand, Formentor TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 190 offers buyers an advanced four-wheel-drive system and a revised 2.0-liter TSI petrol unit. It is available in two trim levels with an extended list of standard features.

The final addition to the Formentor is the TSI DSG-auto version with 245hp and 2.0-liter TSI petrol unit.

Equipment goodies include exclusive alloy wheels, nappa leather, heated seats, power driver seats, leather dashboard, door inserts and trim panels, sporty upgrades like a rear diffuser, bucket seats, dynamic chassis control, sporty suspension system, and numerous more.

Equipment options vary depending on the trim level.

Source: Seat