CUPRA prepares to tackle down one of the most demanding roads in the world as it heads to the start line of the Extreme E season. Kicking off on the 3rd of April, the Extreme E will not only showcase some of the most advanced machines to date but will also bring more awareness about climate change.

As it comes to Cupra, it has been part of Extreme E from the outset and is the first brand to announce its participation along with ABT Sportsline as the brand's main partner.

CUPRA's goal is to contribute to the future by bringing new ideas about changing electromobility, sustainability, and balance. To do so, CUPRA's high-performance 544hp ABT XE1 will be pushed to the limit at the first race of the season in the Al Ula region, the world's largest sand desert.

"Only a few days left before the very first Extreme E race start, and Claudia and I cannot wait to be on the starting grid. We're very excited to be part of this competition with a very innovative format: 100% electric, racing the most astonishing locations in the world and driven by gender-balanced teams," said Rally Cross and DTM champion Mattias Ekström. "If you consider all the elements and you add the car's heavyweight, its low-grip tires and a good amount of power, the whole combination will be very interesting, and we're ready for it!".

There will be a total of nine teams on the starting line, all fighting for the first place. Stick with us for further details!

Source: CUPRA