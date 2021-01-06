Dacia has announced full pricing and specifications for the most affordable new car on sale in the UK, the All-New Sandero, and the rugged best-selling version – the All-New Sandero Stepway.

Debuting a mature new exterior design and an all-new interior, both models benefit from a significant uplift in quality. They feature the latest in connected technology, whilst still maintaining Dacia's undisputed practicality credentials, the All-New Sandero and Stepway models go on sale in the UK from 1 February 2021.

For customers keen to get hold of the new model, pre-ordering for the All-New Sandero and Stepway opens on 2nd December via a dedicated online portal for just £99. Those who order via the portal will receive 3 years' free servicing and will be first to receive their car when deliveries begin in April 2021.

Priced from just £7,995 OTR, the All-New Sandero remains the UK's best-priced new car, while the All-New Sandero Stepway offers desirable crossover style and rugged charm from as little as £10,995 OTR.

All-New Sandero and Stepway models feature more equipment than ever, but remain loyal to Dacia's ethos of offering simple, no frills, quality motoring with everything a driver could need at an affordable price. All models boast new LED lights, the latest multimedia systems for enhanced convenience and low running costs.

Keeping things even simpler, the Sandero and Stepway models come with just two options to choose from depending on the specification – metallic paint and a spare wheel.

There's also more interior space, wrapped up in a grown up package with new design details that make Dacia's best-selling models more desirable than ever.

EXTERIOR STYLING Built on an all-new efficient CMF modular platform, the All-New Sandero and Stepway feature an evolved contemporary exterior design with new details giving it greater presence and a more premium look on the road.

The overall lines are smoother and wheel arches more pronounced, this combined with a lower roof and angled windscreen give the Sandero the impression of sitting lower to the road, while Dacia's new signature Y-shaped LED daytime running lights – linked via decorative chrome trim – give the car a recognisable presence from the front.

Innovative Flexwheels, featured on Comfort models, provide the look of an attractive alloy wheel but the convenience of a trim being more affordable and more robust, while small details around the vehicle complete the more grown-up look. The door handles are shaped for greater comfort and convenience, an electric boot release features on most models and revised wing mirrors ensure improved aerodynamics and less wind noise – for a more refined cabin.

The All-New Sandero Stepway takes all of these changes and adds a number of rugged elements befitting of its Stepway name. Instantly recognisable by the Stepway logo beneath the unique front grille, extra cladding and metal skid plates around the car, the Stepway is undeniably ready for action.

It sits 174mm higher than the regular Sandero and features innovative adjustable roof bars that can be easily converted into a roof rack, meaning all kinds of loads up to 80kg can be accommodated without fuss. Wheelarch cladding and textured reinforced lower door sections complete the exterior style enhancements for its go-anywhere look.

The versatile All-New Stepway also features the clever Flexwheels while newly introduced Prestige specification features attractive 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

All versions of the All-New Sandero and Stepway feature bright LED lights as standard, delivering enhanced night-time visibility by up to 37% in beam length and 9% in beam width. At the rear, Dacia's distinctive light signature has evolved and ensures the Sandero stands out.

INTERIOR The All-New Sandero and Stepway's interiors have seen a significant uplift over the previous model, introducing a range of new technologies, superior quality, and greater comfort and convenience features than ever.

The dashboard design is completely new to both models, with new fabric inserts on the doors and across the dashboard, plus a sleek new air vent design, making the interior look and feel more upmarket. On All-New Stepway models, the more adventurous theme is carried over from the outside with unique upholstery featuring Stepway logos and exclusive orange trim on the air vents plus orange stitching to the door trims and seats.

Redesigned seats feature on all Sandero models offering greater comfort and support, including the availability of premium upholstery and an adjustable armrest on selected models. A repositioned, smaller gearlever and a steering wheel with greater reach and height adjustment ensures drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable position.

The All-New Sandero and Stepway offer the space and practicality of a supermini at city car prices. A 1/3-2/3 split-folding rear bench is available (depending on the version), expanding the generous 328-litre boot space even further. With the rear seats in place, the large boot features an adjustable boot floor, giving customers a choice of two positions, while rear seat passengers get an extra 42mm of space over the previous Sandero, providing best-in-class rear legroom.

There's more space for smaller items too, thanks to 21 extra litres of storage space in cubby holes and pockets throughout the cabin.

TECHNOLOGIES AND SAFETY The All-New Sandero and Stepway offer more technology and features than ever before, continuing to give customers desirable and useful equipment at an affordable price.

All versions offer smartphone connectivity, with a versatile new Media Control docking station for mobile devices that sits neatly on top of the dashboard. Operated using the new free Dacia Media Control app and Bluetooth or USB connection, the driver's smartphone becomes the multimedia system that can be easily removed.

On Sandero Comfort and Stepway Comfort and Prestige, an eight-inch Media Nav touchscreen system comes as standard, including navigation, media, Bluetooth, plus smartphone mirroring via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The screen sits on top of the dashboard angled slightly towards the driver, making it simple to operate, with an easy-to-use interface and four speakers throughout the vehicle.

A designated ‘Car' tab gives access to the vehicle's driver assistance and safety systems. All Sandero and Stepway models are fitted with Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) that identifies the distance to the car in front (between 4-106mph) and triggers an audible and visual warning if there's a risk of a collision. Brake force can be applied if not enough action – or none at all – is taken by the driver to slow down.

Blind spot warning – standard on Sandero Stepway Prestige – warns the driver of a risk of collision with another vehicle located next to or behind the car during lane changing. Four sensors around the vehicle monitor the driver's blind spot area, and activates a flashing LED in the door mirror if another vehicle is detected.

Useful features such as hill start assist and park assist provide even more driver convenience. Hill start assist prevents the vehicle from rolling back when pulling away on a hill, while park assist uses sensors around the vehicle – plus a reversing camera on selected models – to aid with tricky parking manoeuvres.

The first Dacia to be based on the CMF modular platform, all Sandero and Sandero Stepway models now offer superior strength and structural rigidity, increasing protection in the event of a collision. The structure is reinforced and collisions can be detected more quickly, deploying new curtain and side airbags more rapidly. An E-Call emergency call system is also standard on all models, operated using an SOS button placed next to the interior light.

UK SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICING The All-New Sandero and All-New Sandero Stepway's trim line-ups mirror Dacia's brand ethos of being simple and no-nonsense while delivering quality at an affordable price. The All-New Sandero is available in Access, Essential and Comfort trims, while the All-New Sandero Stepway comes in Essential, Comfort and Prestige specifications.

To keep things simple, just two options are available across Sandero and Stepway models, depending on the version. A spare wheel can be added to models powered by the SCe 65 and TCe 90 engines for £175, and metallic paint is available on all models excluding the Sandero Access for £560.

All-New Sandero is available in Access trim from just £7,995, and includes automatic LED headlights with Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, 15-inch steel wheels, front electric windows, speed limiter, phone docking station, Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and six airbags.

From £8,995, the All-New Sandero Essential adds 15-inch wheel covers and body coloured bumpers, while inside there's a height-adjustable driver's seat with armrest, plus a fully adjustable steering column and centre console with open storage. Manual air conditioning, cruise control and remote central locking with automatic locking when driving away also feature. Media Control is also standard, featuring DAB radio, Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

Available from £11,595, Comfort adds 15-inch Flexwheels, electric mirror adjustment, electric front and rear windows, body coloured mirrors, keyless entry, an eight-inch Media Nav touchscreen display with navigation, DAB radio and smartphone replication, plus automatic wipers. On the outside there's also chrome surround to the front fog lights, plus parking sensors and a reversing camera at the rear.

For the rugged All-New Sandero Stepway, the core specification remains strong, with Essential models the entry point to the range. Available from £10,995, it comes with 16-inch Flexwheels, tinted windows, LED headlights, front foglights and black roof bars on the outside.

Inside, a height-adjustable driver's seat and armrest, adjustable steering column, open centre console storage and manual air conditioning are all standard, along with Media Control with smartphone app. Automatic lighting and rear parking sensors boost convenience, while Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and an E-Call function are also standard fit.

Building on this is Comfort trim, available from £12,595 and adding electric windows front and rear, modular roof bars, electric adjustment for the door mirrors (finished in body colour), a leather steering wheel, keyless entry, cruise control and automatic lights and wipers.

On the outside there's also chrome surround for the fog lights, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, plus an eight-inch Media Nav infotainment system inside for navigation, media and smartphone replication via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Sitting at the top of the range is the newly introduced Prestige trim boasting a generous equipment list on top of Comfort, available from £13,395. It builds on Comfort specification with 16-inch alloy wheels, centre console with integrated armrest and storage, an automatic parking brake, heated front seats, climate control, front parking sensors and blind spot warning.

Every model comes with an inflation kit as standard, but can be fitted with an emergency spare wheel at extra cost.

ENGINES All Sandero and Sandero Stepway models come with a range of Euro 6D-Full-compliant engines, the stringent emissions standard that comes into effect on 1 January 2021.

Following its introduction earlier in 2020, Dacia's TCe 100 Bi-Fuel powertrain is available on All-New Sandero and Stepway models. Using an LPG bi-fuelled 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission, the Bi-Fuel powertrain delivers lower CO2 emissions when running on LPG, and longer overall driving range of more than 800 miles when both fuel tanks are full and used in parallel. The LPG tank is located in the spare wheel well.

Also available on Sandero is the SCe 65 – a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre engine with a five-speed manual transmission and a turbocharged TCe 90, available with a choice of six-speed manual or newly introduced CVT automatic for added ease-of-use.

Stop&Start – which automatically turns the engine off at a standstill – is standard on all Sandero and Stepway models to reduce emissions and boost efficiency.