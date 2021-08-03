Orders are now open for the new Dacia Duster, as details and offers are confirmed. Having been revised with new design elements, advanced technologies and tons of additional goodies, the new lineup will definitely be an appealing one for customers and brand enthusiasts.

Exterior design

The new Duster features a modern design with optimized aerodynamics and added elegant lines and curves. The front-end showcases similar cues to the Sandero lineup and includes new light units with Y-shaped daytime lights, a new 3D radiator grille design, and an overall bolder and more aggressive face design. Furthermore, the new Dacia features a revised rear spoiler and new 16- and 17-inch alloy rims.

Interior design

New Duster boosts the comfort of occupants and welcomes everyone to a place with high-end upholstery, new headrests, and a revised center console with a large touch screen.

Notable additions include an onboard computer screen, automatic main beam activation, and cruise control, and speed limiter with backlit controls on the steering wheel.

Safety and utility features

The new Duster is available with a choice of 2 new user-friendly multimedia systems, along with Dacia's Plug & Radio audio setup with MP3, USB, Bluetooth, and DAB capabilities.

Depending on the trim level, Duster can be specified with a larger touchscreen, smartphone incorporation, USB ports, and even more refined audio system.

SEE ALSO: Honda reveals details for the all-new HR-V e:HEV

As it comes to safety features, the new Duster lineup is geared with an extended list of systems. Such include tire pressure monitoring, cruise control, and Emergency Brake Assist, and Blind Spot Warning. Hill Start Assist, Adaptive Hill Descent, and the Multiview camera are also part of the equipment.

Drivetrain system

The engines for all trim levels have been completely revised and offer a wide range of petrol, diesel, and Bi-Fuel systems. Also, all types of engines are mated to a dedicated Efficient Dual Clutch gearbox, which not only offers excellent economy capabilities but also contributes to a smooth and rewarding driving experience.

The New Duster's range of Euro 6D Full-compliant engines consists of three TCe petrol units of 90, 130, and 150hp outputs, all driving the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or, in the case of the TCe 150, Dacia's new EDC six-speed automatic.