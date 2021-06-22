Dacia enhances and upgrades the Duster SUV lineup. The latest family member features a refreshed design, tons of new features, and neat tech concepts. So, let's see what the latest family member has to showcase!

Exterior design

Unveiled with the new Desert Orange exterior finish, the new Duster proudly showcases a refreshed design. This iteration is more stylish, but also more aggressive, compared to predecessor models.

The front adopts a new styling approach, similar to the new Sandero and Sandero Stepway. The newcomer includes a Y-shaped daytime running lights design, a new 3D chromed radiator grille and overall refreshment to Duster's face.

Furthermore, the dynamic lines are also continued to the side and the rear-end, where a new spoiler proudly sits and complements the neat 16- and 17-inch alloys.

Interior design

New Duster improves the comfort of the occupants with a more inviting and functional cabin. The interior features new upholstery, new headrests, and a high center console with a wide retracting armrest.

A major new feature is the inclusion of a high central console with a large computer screen, automatic main beam activation and cruise control, and speed limiter with backlight controls on the steering wheel.

Furthermore, the vehicle can be specified with a choice of two multimedia systems. In addition to the Dacia Plug and Music audio system, the two available systems are Media Display and Media Nav.

Drivetrain system

New Duster's engine range is now completely renewed and blends an agile performance capability with reduced CO2 emissions. The vehicle can also be specified with an available six-speed automatic EDC gearbox with a TCe 150 power unit or a six-speed automatic EDC with TCe 150 engine.

Talking about engines, the new Duster has a full range of Euro 6D power units. This lineup includes:

Diesel:

dCi 115 (two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive) combined with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Petrol:

TCe 90 (two-wheel drive) combined with a six-speed manual gearbox.

TCe 130 (two-wheel drive) combined with a six-speed manual gearbox.

TCe 150 (two-wheel drive) combined with a six-speed automatic EDC gearbox.

Bi-Fuel (petrol-LPG): TCe 100 (two-wheel drive) combined with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety features

In addition to the standard Cruise Control and Speed Limiter functions, the new Duster comes with the latest generation of ESC as a standard. Additional systems include Blind Spot Warning, Park Assist, Hill Start Assist, Adaptive Hill Descent Control, Multiview Camera, and more.