Matthew McConaughey puts a new twist on ice fishing to highlight the versatility and trustworthiness of the new Lincoln Aviator in a new spot for the three-row luxury SUV. With the stark beauty of the winter as a backdrop, the latest piece of the advertisement has Matthew using his Aviator as a shelter from the elements after carving a hole in the ice and dropping a line.

The video is produced by Hudson Rouge and was directed by the noted cinematographer and director Lance Acord, known for the movies "Lost in Translation," and popular shorts like this year's "E.T.: A Holiday Reunion."

Also, Jon Pearce, global chief creative officer, Hudson Rouge, points out to the mood of the piece playing into both the storyline and the vehicle itself.

The spot launches on multiple platforms, with a YouTube and Twitter takeover and a broadcast debut during the college football playoffs beginning with the Peach Bowl on ESPN.

SEE ALSO: Citroen releases new engines for the 2020 C5 Aircross lineup

New Lincoln Aviator blends effortless performance among the premium SUV segment and offers impressive power and capability blended with sleek elegance and next-generation technology.

Stick with us for further information.

Source: Lincoln