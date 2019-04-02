Dacia has launched its premium Techroad lineup. Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show I March, the cross-range special editions are available for all-new Duster, Logan MCV Stepway and Sandero Stepway. Sitting above the Prestige trim level for new Duster and above the Comfort trim for Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway, Techroroad trim is offered in two new colors: Fusion Red and Highland Grey.

Details and features

On the outside, Techroad grant Sandero Stepway and Duster with exclusive side decals and a grey and red motif, all along with red details on the door mirror housings. There's also a red centre cap on the new 16-inch "Flex Expression" wheels and the 17-inch diamond-cut for the Duster. Furthermore, there are Techroad badges all over the body.

Interior features

In terms of cabin additions and goodies, Techroad includes unique upholstery – the seats are covered in red and grey details and stitching, along with "Stepway" and "Duster" logos. Also, these same red details are featured throughout the cabin and cover the air vents and the door handles. Even the front and rear protective mats!

Technical specs and pricing

Techroad editions are available with the TCe 90 petrol engine on both Stepway models and the advanced and efficient Blue dCi 95 on the Logan MCV Stepway.

Also, along all mentioned goodies, Techroad editions offer the aid of Media Nav Evolution multimedia system, AppleCarplay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation, DAB Radio and Bluetooth connectivity, rear parking sensors and cruise control system. Sweet!

Prices start from $15,000USD.

Source: Dacia