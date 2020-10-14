Built to celebrate Mazda's centenary, the 100th Anniversary Special Edition series is a range of special versions of all the key passenger cars in the firm's global line-up and they've now arrived in the UK. Designed to celebrate the company's centenary, the 100th Anniversary models adopt a white-and-burgundy two-tone exterior/interior combination, inspired by high-grade versions of Mazda's first passenger car: the Mazda R360 Coupe.

With Snowflake White Pearlescent exterior paint contrasted with burgundy interior carpet and burgundy leather seats, the 100th cars are a stand-out celebration of Mazda's centenary. Additionally, the 100th Anniversary Special Edition models feature a host of bespoke touches to further add to their exclusivity. This includes the unique 100th Anniversary badge featuring on the burgundy floormats, on the key fob, and embossed into the headrests. Externally, the same badge is on the wheel centers and the side of the car. Additionally, the 100th Anniversary MX-5 Convertible features a Dark Cherry fabric roof.

Revealed in Japan earlier this year, the first 100th Anniversary Special Edition models have now arrived in UK dealerships. The £29,995 Mazda3 is powered by the 180ps Skyactiv-X engine and with just 100 examples of this car being sold in the UK, it becomes the unique halo for the award-winning Mazda3 range. Likewise, the £31,695 100th Anniversary Mazda CX-30 shares the same Spark Controlled Compression Ignition SPCCI Skyactiv-X engine and the rarity of just 100 cars being sold in the UK.

Sure to be popular with British sports car fans, all 100 examples of the £29,995 100th Anniversary MX-5 Convertible are powered by the 184bhp 2.0-liter engine and join the 1.5-liter R-Sport in the limited-edition MX-5 range currently offered in the UK. Even more rare, just five examples of the £20,995 Mazda2 and £33,995 Mazda6 100th Anniversary will arrive later in the Autumn, while five examples of the 100th Anniversary Mazda CX-5 will arrive by the end of 2020.

Each vehicle will arrive with a bespoke key presentation box to be used on vehicle handover. Following delivery, the customer will also receive a beautifully crafted, limited edition book documenting the 100th anniversary of Mazda, as well as a 1:43 model of the Mazda R360 that inspired this range of special edition models.

Destined to be some of the most exclusive Mazdas on UK roads, all of these cars wear the unique 100th Anniversary badge inside and out, this special 100th Anniversary symbol overlays the current Mazda badge atop the original round logo of the Toyo Kogyo company. The design of which reflected the desire of Mazda founder Jujiro Matsuda to contribute to the world through engineering and the determination to constantly strive forwards.

Returning to his native city of Hiroshima having had a successful career in engineering in Osaka, where having started as an apprentice blacksmith, he founded his own foundry company, Matsuda joined the Toyo Cork Kogyo cork company. After renaming the company Toyo Kogyo in 1927, he led the company into machinery manufacturing, which ultimately led to the production of three-wheeled trucks, building the basis of the Mazda we know today.

Launched in 1960, the Mazda R360 was the firm's first production car, this stylish coupe micro-car proved to be a huge sales success, and the white body/red roof two-tone design of high-grade versions has 60 years later inspired the exterior-interior color combination of Mazda's 100th Anniversary models. With just 100 examples of each coming to the UK, the Mazda MX-5 Convertible, Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3 100th Anniversary Special Edition's will offer a desirable blend of stand-out design and exclusivity for UK Mazda fans.

Commenting on the 100th Anniversary Special Editions, Mazda UK Managing Director, Jeremy Thomson, said: " Mazda Corporation has created these special models as a token of appreciation for the customers who have supported Mazda through the years. We are proud to now have special versions of the MX-5 Convertible, CX-30, and Mazda3 in our UK showrooms. UK buyers have always loved special edition MX-5s so I'm sure that with its distinctive cherry roof and burgundy interior, the 100th Anniversary Special Edition Convertible will be very popular, while the first opportunity to have distinctive limited-edition versions of our latest cars: the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 are equally exciting".

Adding, "Mazda's have been sold in the UK for over 50 years and today, just as in the past, UK owners love the style, quality and driver involvement of our cars. Since the inception of Mazda UK in 2001, we've sold more than 795,000 cars in the UK, so it's great to be able to celebrate the centenary of Mazda Corporation by offering these special models, at the same time as looking forward to our exciting future, including the launch early in 2021 of our first electric vehicle: the Mazda MX-30.