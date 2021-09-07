The new Ford Mach-E has enjoyed tons of attention ever since its initial release, and now a new client makes a step forward – the UK's police force will use the vehicle in their law enforcement activities.

There are already seven forces that have either tested the new vehicle or requested a full evaluation of a specifically-built concept vehicle. Indeed, this concept, in the full blue light liver is already on display at the Emergency Services Show.

The vehicle was built following the numerous inquiries of the UK police forces that also include some greener solutions, along with the tons of modifications and changes. The Metropolitan Police Force has already appraise the standard Mustang E-Mach and has requested a full list of evaluations and tests.

The initial concept vehicle is based on the Mustang Mach-E Standard Range AWD and a new RWD version is scheduled to be produced. All vehicles in the lineup will feature greater batteries and all kinds of policeman equipment.

The Mach-E police concept vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and can reach a total of 111mph.

SEE ALSO: Ford Mustang Mach-E breaks another Guinness Record. Details here!