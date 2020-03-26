Genesis Motor America, known for consistently putting its customers' needs first, is expanding its Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection to support existing customers affected by the uncertain business and financial situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting right now, Genesis Finance is partnering with Motor America in order to offer current Genesis owners, who have lost their jobs, the ability to request a 30-day payment deferment to three separate times. The current owners who financed or leased their vehicle through Genesis Finance before 14.03.2020 are eligible if:

They provide care for themselves or a member of their household resulting from the current global health crisis and are temporarily not able to work

They suffer job loss resulting from the current global health crisis

Furthermore, in order to give current Genesis lessees options during the crisis, Genesis Finance follows a policy that allows customers to extend their lease. For example, if the lease term is coming to an end, and they are unable to acquire a new vehicle at this time, the options are available to all Genesis Finance customers, especially the ones impacted by the virus pandemic.

Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection offers new Genesis G70 at 0 percent Annual Percentage Rate through the program by April 30, 2020. Also, the brand will defer payments for 90 days. Also, for new customers, Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection provides up to six months of payment relief for customers who have lost their job this year due to COVID-19 after purchasing or leasing a new Genesis vehicle between March 14th and April 30th, 2020. Sweet!

Source: Genesis