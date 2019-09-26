Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan was recognized as the leading Aspirational Luxury Car at the 2019 Ideal Vehicle Awards, presented by AutoPacific, the leading automotive research consulting brand. The event asks owners to consider 14 vehicle attributes that they would like to change and winners are selected based on the lowest desire for change. For the 2019 event there were over 50,000 vehicle owners that contributed to the decision-making process.

The award for the G70 is not the first for the brand. Last year, Genesis was named Highest Satisfaction Premium Brand with the G90 flagship sedan was awarded AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Award for Luxury Car.

The winner this year, the G70 model, has managed to impress both owners and jury mainly with its driver-focused performance. The vehicle has also earned 2019 North American Car of the Year, MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year and Driver 2019 10Best Award. All these recognitions showcase that G70 has acquired a wide array of prominent technological features that do make a difference in the eyes of both customers and jury. G70 impressed both parties with its advanced performance, body strength, elegant design and aerodynamic features.

With a starting price of $34,900USD, the G70 surely will impress as many people in the future as it did on all these prestigious events!

Source: Genesis