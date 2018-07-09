2019 Genesis G70 comes with tons of features and solutions that would try to catch the eye of both fans and critics. This is the third model in a lineup that has managed to prove itself as worthy and reliable. And just like all other Genesis vehicles, the new G70 would try to offer some new features and technologies that would mark the arrival of the model in showrooms.

First, let's talk about technology. The G70 will come with the good ol' Genesis Connected Services and Destination Search that includes Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. As always, buyers will also get three-year subscription to all Genesis Connected Services and would also benefit from SOS Emergency and Automatic Collision Notification.

G70 also features Amazon Alexa-enabled device that offer remote voice control and can perform different tasks as Remote Door Lock/Unlock and Remote Start with specified interior temperature. Genesis Connected Services can also be accessed from controls, placed at the central console or via smartphone – as any other contemporary vehicle, G70 comes with mobile phone incorporation features.

Safety features

As it seems, Genesis team has really focused on refining the safety and utility features of the vehicle. G70 offers numerous active- and passive-equipment that includes driver assistance systems as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning. In fact, the vehicle is constructed in such a way that it would be as safe as its siblings, the G80 and G90.

It is apparent that Genesis team aims for a safe and reliable vehicle, which, at the same time, offers some enhanced driving capabilities and luxurious features. So, do you like it?

