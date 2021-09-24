Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector car auction company, will hold an auction in Chattanooga, Tennessee, this Oct. 15-16 with an estimated 600 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Among some of the neat vehicles that will be presented at the show are:

1965 Lola T70 MkI Spyder (Lot F81) was formerly owned by both Carroll Shelby and Dan Gurney and was campaigned by Dan Gurney's All-American Racers. Fashioning a two-tone blue exterior with black interior, the No. 8 Lola is powered by a 5.0L Chevrolet V-8 engine with a Hewland 4-speed manual transmission.

1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible (Lot S110), Shelby No. 03452, which has been thoroughly gone through and boasts a 428 CI engine and the convenience of an automatic transmission. 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake (Lot F99) with a Kenne Bell supercharger on a 5.4L/725 HP V-8 engine with just 6,900 miles

1985 Dodge Shelby Charger (Lot F100) is one of 843 blue Shelby Chargers produced that model year and features a turbocharged 2.2L 4-cylinder engine.

1955 Ford Crown Victoria (Lot S89.1) is one of 1,999 produced in 1955 with a transparent glass top. Wearing two-tone black and white with a matching interior, the classic is powered by a 272 CI V-8 engine with a 3-speed manual transmission with an overdrive.

1969 Pontiac GTO Judge (Lot S90.1) with a 400 CI Ram Air III engine and a 4-speed transmission.