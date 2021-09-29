Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the Texas car manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has revealed details of its VelociRaptor 600 package for the all-new, third-generation, Ford F-150 Raptor.

First, the pack adds the massive 33 percent increase in power, or a total of 150hp, which results in 4.2 seconds 0-60 mph time and a 12.9-second ¼ mile for the 600-hp off-roader. Hennessey enhanced the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine by adding an upgraded air induction system, high-capacity intercooler system with blow-off valve, and upgraded engine-management system. All work is covered by a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "The VelociRaptor has been a cornerstone of our products for years with our customers queuing up for the truck's surprisingly nimble handling, great practicality… and of course, the horsepower! The popularity of this truck presented the opportunity to create a family of VelociRaptors including the SUV, 6x6, V8, and Bronco variants going to customers across the country and around the world."

The anew, third-generation of F-150 Raptors is already a high-performance vehicle with five-link rear suspension, 24-inch coil springs, and sport-tuned shocks to ensure performance is maximized on- and off-road. The Hennessey modifications retain all the manufacturer driving modes to enable comfortable cruising or high-power performance at the flick of a switch – enhanced engine management software is even capable of maximizing off-the line performance by sending more of the VelociRaptor's 622 lb-ft torque to the rear wheels.

VelociRaptor owners may enhance their truck even further with a full range of optional upgrades including rugged VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, up to 37-inch off-road tires, suspension leveling kit, plus Hennessey and VelociRaptor badging. Customers may also opt for massive six-piston Brembo front brakes to increase stopping power. With most owners opting for the performance upgrade plus the enhanced off-road package (bumpers, wheels, and off-road tires) the total price paid is typically in the region of $110,000 (which includes the stock Ford F-150 Raptor).