Receiving top rates in all evaluated categories, 2019 Honda Insight has earned a well-deserved 5-star Overall Vehicle Score, the top available safety rating in US government's New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). The vehicle has confidently established itself as a leader in third-party safety rates and has also earned Top Safety Pick Plus from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

On sale since July, new Honda Insight offers class-leading power and passenger space, sexy styling and efficient drivetrain system. In fact, all 2019 Honda Insight models are geared with Honda Sensing suite of active safety and driver assistive technologies that not only contribute to safe and pleasurable driving experience, but also have earned brand and model premium awards and recognitions.

The safety suite aids drivers for greater awareness of driving conditions and in many cases help driver maintain lane position and in certain situations engage the autonomous brake. Some of the systems are Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

SEE ALSO: Nissan announces details about new 2019 Altima lineup

As you might know, this is the ninth Honda model that has managed to earn a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from NHTSA. The other siblings are Accord, Civic, Fit, HR-V, CR-V, Pilot, Odyssey and Ridgeline.

Source: Honda