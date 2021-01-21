Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specifications for its all-new, fourth generation Tucson compact SUV. More than seven million Tucsons have been sold since the first-generation model launched in 2004, making it the company's bestselling SUV globally.

The all-new Tucson is a design revolution for Hyundai offering an elevated design experience combined with state-of-the-art technology. Thanks to sportier and more dynamic proportions made possible by the new platform, the all-new Tucson achieves a very progressive look without compromising functionality.

The look is enhanced with the use of Parametric Jewel Hidden Lights - a design innovation which seamlessly incorporates state-of-the-art lighting technology into the Tucson's parametric jewel pattern grille which forms the car's striking light architecture.

The all-new Tucson also offers more electrified powertrain options than any rival in the compact SUV segment, with hybrid and mild hybrid propulsion available from launch, and a plug-in hybrid option from next spring. All use Hyundai's 1.6-litre petrol ‘SmartStream' efficient turbocharged internal combustion engine.

The new Tucson range comprises three high-specification models: SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate. The SE Connect costs from £28,495 when equipped with the 1.6-litre T-GDi 150ps 6MT, and is also available with a 1.6-litre T-GDi 150ps 48-volt Mild Hybrid powertrain with 6iMT or 7DCT, or a 1.6-litre T-GDi 230ps Hybrid powertrain with 6AT.

SE Connect trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, and body-coloured bumpers. Interior features include a leather steering wheel and gear knob, dual-zone air conditioning, cruise control, heated and folding door mirrors, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. A comprehensive range of active safety systems include Forward Collision Assist (FCA) – with car, pedestrian and cycle detection, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA), Multi Collision Braking (MCA), and tyre pressure monitoring with individual tyre display.

The all-new Tucson is equipped with a 10.25-inch supervision cluster and 10.25-inch AVN screen, through which the driver can access Hyundai's Bluelink connected car services that encompass Connected Routing, Last Mile Navigation and a new User Profile feature. Drivers can also locate their vehicle, lock and unlock it remotely, or view the car's fuel level remotely, via the Bluelink app.

The Premium Tucson is available from £30,195 in 1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6MT guise. The trim line is also available with a 1.6 T-GDi 150ps 48-volt Mild Hybrid with 6iMT or 7DCT or a 1.6 T-GDi 230ps Hybrid powertrain with a 6AT. It builds on SE Connect specification with the addition of 18-inch alloy wheels (19-inch on Hybrid models). Other upgrades include LED headlamps, ambient interior lighting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, smart adaptive cruise control with stop go function (DCT and Hybrid models), front and rear parking sensors with rear-view camera, and smart key with keyless entry and engine start/stop button.

It also includes a KRELL premium audio system with eight-speakers and a subwoofer, as well as a wireless smartphone charging pad. Additional safety equipment includes Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with additional Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) on Hybrid models, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with additional Junction Turning assist on DCT and Hybrid models, as well as Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) and Safe Exit Warning.

The range topping Ultimate trim starts at £32,895 for a 1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6MT. It is also available with a 1.6-litre T-GDi 150ps 48-volt Mild Hybrid with 6iMT or 7DCT, a 1.6 T-GDi 230ps Hybrid with a 6AT and a 1.6-litre T-GDi 180ps 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain with a 7DCT and 4WD. Upgrades include 19-inch wheels, satin chrome door mouldings, leather seat trim with electric adjustment to driver and front passenger seats – both with heat and ventilation function, and driver's seat position memory function.

Ultimate trim also includes heated rear seats, three-zone climate control with separate rear-seat control, panoramic sunroof with front section electric tilt and slide function, and a smart electric tailgate. Additional safety equipment includes Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Highway Drive Assist (HDA), and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) on all powertrains.

Also available is a ‘Tech Pack' option that includes Electronic Control Suspension (ECS), Around View Monitor (AVM) and Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM). On Hybrid models, the Tech Pack also includes Remote Smart Park Assist to aid parking in confined or difficult spaces.

The all-new Tucson is available in nine colour finishes: Polar White, Engine Red, Phantom Black, Dark Knight, Shimmering Silver, Silky Bronze, Amazon Grey, Sunset Red and Teal.

An efficient Tucson Plug-in Hybrid and Tucson N Line specification will be introduced in early 2021. The plug-in model will be equipped with a powerful and efficient powertrain based on the third-generation 1.6-litre T-GDi ‘Smartstream' engine paired with a 66.9 kW electric motor with a maximum torque of 304 Nm and a 13.8 kWh lithium polymer battery. Combined, the gasoline engine and electric motor deliver 265 PS maximum power and 350 Nm maximum torque.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, commented, "We have taken a radical new direction with the styling of the all-new Tucson highlighted by its unique light architecture, but this compact SUV retains the characteristics that made its forebears so popular. There are many new technologies to enhance comfort and safety, as standard. The much-anticipated plug-in hybrid variant and sporty N Line trim will arrive next year, helping the Tucson retain its status as one of our most popular models."

All new Tucson models come with Hyundai's industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.