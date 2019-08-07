Hyundai Motor team has revealed the first sketches of the new i10 machine ahead of its public debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The latest addition to the Korean manufacturer features a new dynamic expression with wider proportions and an overall confident stance.

The sketches reveal a wide front grille that expresses sporty character and new Daytime Running Lights. There are also triangular air curtains and X-shaped C-pillar, visible from far away. The elegant curves and sexy lines also contribute to the overall appealing and contemporary design.

Aimed to become a leader in the segment, all-new i10 will also feature a range of new Connected Car features. Such include Blue Link, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging and a rear-view camera. Forward-Collision Avoidance Assist is also present. It comes with a front radar sensor in order to detect vehicles, pedestrians, and obstacles. The vehicle is also geared with a Driver Attention Warning and Lane Keep Assist System as part of the standard equipment. Customers can also add an optional High Beam Assistance system set, along with numerous more personalization goodies.

Becoming more and more confident, Hyundai Motor team makes one more step in the right direction – by presenting its latest project, the entire crew demonstrates determination and desire to bring us something new and revolutionary.

Source: Hyundai