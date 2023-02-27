Hyundai i10 (2024)

Hyundai i10

Hyundai Motor has revealed the new i10 – which arrives with an upgraded and refreshed design. Customers have the option to purchase the sporty i10 N Line variant, which is inspired by Hyundai’s high-performance N models.

The company has also added advanced connectivity features, comfort elements, and technologies that are usually only seen in higher segments. This progressive move makes the model even more competitive in its class.

Bold and unique design

The new i10 has seen a design upgrade both in and out compared to the original, which launched in 2019. The model now boasts a sportier stance and gives off a bolder feeling thanks to its low roof and long wheelbase.

Inside, the model is outfitted with blue mood lamps in the front seats. A new colour package, the Purple Package, brings a sense of playfulness to the car’s sporty exterior design.

It offers tartan fabric seats with vertical purple lines, as well as purple touches in the stitching and air vents. Grey touchpoints with a purple sheen, as seen in the crash pad and lower central console, add extra style.

The i10 N Line has design features inspired by motorsport, including bespoke bumpers, inserts, and red touches. The backs of the seats feature triple red line fabric, and the model comes with new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Smart technology

Seamless connectivity features not only make the new i10 more technologically advanced, but they also make the in-car experience more convenient. New technologies in the model include a standard 4.2-inch LCD cluster, USB type-C in the front and rear, second-generation eCall based on the 4G network, and Over The Air (OTA) map updates. However, the model remains consistent with the 8?inch display screen, Audio Video Navigation (AVN), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, and the latest update to Bluelink® telematics.

2024 Hyundai i10

The model also comes standard with more Hyundai Smart Sense safety features. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) for ‘City’, ‘Interurban’, and ‘Pedestrian’ has also been expanded to include ‘Cyclist’. FCA helps detect and avoid potential accidents with obstacles ahead. Lane Following Assist (LFA) uses steering control to help the car stay in the current lane of travel. Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) reminds the driver with a message in the cluster if the rear door had been opened during the journey – to prevent anyone or anything in the rear seat from being left behind.

More comfort and convenience

The new i10 remains a practical choice for European drivers. Progressive in the A-segment, the model is outfitted with power folding mirrors. And like its predecessor, it offers a boot capacity of 252 litres with the seats up and 1,050 litres with the seats folded, a two-stage luggage board, one-handed rear seat folding, and a rear-view camera.

Production of the new i10 is planned to begin in April 2023 at Hyundai’s production plant in Izmit, Türkiye. The first units are expected to arrive on European roads in the second half of the year.

Hyundai’s i-range

Hyundai’s i-range – comprising of i10, i20, and i30 – has been a success story for the company in Europe. As three of the brand’s most popular models, the i-range has always stood for quality, reliability, and practicality, supporting its diverse customer base in their everyday lives. Over time, the i-range has undergone changes to boast dynamic styling, advanced connectivity features, and uncompromised accessibility and comfort.