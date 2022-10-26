Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specification of the IONIQ 6 First Edition, the first model in the eagerly anticipated IONIQ 6 range and the second model of the IONIQ all-electric-vehicle line-up brand.

Built on Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 6 is equipped with an array of advanced technologies and a customer-centric, spacious interior. In addition, it provides the First Edition with an extended range of up to 320 miles on a single charge (WLTP-combined).

That range is aided by an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21, assisted by its low-sitting front surface, active air flaps at the front and wheel gap reducers. IONIQ 6's cocoon-shaped interior serves as both a comfortable hideaway and personal space, replete with optimised legroom, practical features and sustainable materials to facilitate a mindful, eco-friendly mobility experience and lifestyle.

Priced at £54,995, the limited volume IONIQ 6 First Edition takes the stylish appearance of Hyundai's Electrified Streamliner to the next level with a range of exclusive exterior and interior design elements. On the outside, the model's 20-inch wheels feature an eye-catching matte black finish. Meanwhile, glossy black mouldings on the front, rear and side as well as glossy black Mirror Caps emphasise IONIQ 6 First Edition's sleek look.

Inside, customers can enjoy a selection of design flourishes unique to IONIQ 6 First Edition, including a black interior with a black headliner. In addition, exclusive leather combination seats feature Grey Tartan fabric inspired by Hyundai's Prophecy EV concept. The model is also equipped with dedicated First Edition ECONYL® floor mats with Grey Tartan highlights.

Customers can also select from four exterior body colours: Biophilic Blue Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic and Gravity Gold Matte. The IONIQ 6 is also the first Hyundai model to introduce the new design of the ‘H' emblem, finished in black aluminium on the First Edition.

The IONIQ 6 will also be available in two other trim levels; Premium and Ultimate. Pricing and specification will be announced soon.

IONIQ 6 is the second Hyundai model to be built on the groups E-GMP platform, with the First Edition using a 77.4 kWh battery with all-wheel drive powertrain to provide 325PS of power and 605 Nm of torque. The E-GMP platform's 800v charging system with 350kW ultra-fast charger compatibility also includes a battery heating system, assuring optimised charge times in all conditions. On top of this, customers will be able to enjoy a free one-year subscription to IONITY Premium package, through Hyundai's pan-European integrated public charging service Charge myHyundai. Charge myHyundai offers access to over 400,000 charging points across Europe, including AC and DC connectors.

IONIQ 6 continues Hyundai's vision for sustainability with its interior is trimmed in sustainable materials and colours. Eco-process leather and recycled PET fabric is used in the seats, bio-TPO skin for dashboard finishes, bio-PET fabric used in the headliner and floor mats made from ECONYL®, a regenerated nylon yarn that can be used to make sustainable products.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said "IONIQ 6 has already received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and media alike with its combination of streamliner styling and long-distance EV performance. The IONIQ 6 First Edition presents customers with not only a unique specification but also an opportunity to secure one of the very first vehicles to reach the UK."

Key Specification - (Full IONIQ 6 specification TBC)

POWERTRAIN PREMIUM RELAXATION SEAT (PASSENGER) 77 kWh BATTERY PACK PREMIUM RELAXATION SEAT (DRIVER) EXTERIOR SAFETY 20" WHEELS WITH MATTE BLACK FINISH SVM (SURROUND VIEW MONITOR) STYLE BVM (BLIND-SPOT VIEW MONITOR) OPENABLE SUNROOF PCA (PARKING COLLISION-AVOIDANCE ASSIST) ; REVERSE/FORWARD LED LIGHTS FOR SUNROOF HIGHWAY DRIVING ASSIST 2 BLACK PACKAGE (BLACK HYUNDAI LOGO FRONT & REAR) INTERIOR BUMPER MOULDINGS HIGH GLOSSY BLACK VEHICLE TO LOAD (V2L) - INSIDE SIDE MOULDINGS HIGH GLOSSY BLACK WIRELESS CHARGER (PHONE) OUTSIDE MIRRORS - GLOSSY BLACK HEAT PUMP INTERIOR ECM (ELECTRONIC CHROMIC MIRROR) METAL PEDALS HEAD-UP DISPLAY (TFT-LCD TYPE) LEATHER ENCASED SEATS WITH TARTAN DESIGNED CLOTH BASE AND LUMBAR SUPPORT ASD (ACTIVE SOUND DESIGN) COMFORT & CONVENIENCE EXTERIOR HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS SOLAR WINDSHIELD HEATED STEERING WHEEL FLUSH HANDLE (AUTO) TAILGATE - POWER OPENING (HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE) VEHICLE TO LOAD (V2L) OUTSIDE MEMORY SEAT (DRIVER)+ POWER SEAT (PASSENGER) RSPA 2 (REMOTE SMART PARKING ASSIST) LUMBAR SUPPORT (PASSENGER) PREMIUM AUDIO (BOSE)

