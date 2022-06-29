Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the streamlined and timeless design of the highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in its IONIQ dedicated all-electric-vehicle line-up brand. IONIQ 6, which Hyundai describes as an Electrified Streamliner, is aerodynamically sculpted and makes innovative use of sustainable materials to reflect today's EV customers' values.

Inspired by Hyundai's Prophecy EV Concept, IONIQ 6 is characterised by clean, simple lines and a pure aerodynamic form that Hyundai designers describe as Emotional Efficiency. IONIQ 6's electrified streamliner typology and mindful cocoon-like interior embody a silhouette for the new era of electric mobility, while the overall design theme of Ethical Uniqueness reflects Hyundai's customer-centric commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

"IONIQ 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Centre. "The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the IONIQ 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers personalised place for all."

IONIQ 6's human-centric design is both ethical and unique

IONIQ 6 demonstrates ethical and unique design through energy efficiency and sustainable material usage. IONIQ 6 design was human-centric from the start, with the interior space developed simultaneously with the exterior form. Efforts were made to maximize and optimise the interior space, stretching it at the front and rear, resulting in a unique streamliner silhouette and spacious interior.

Like the award-winning IONIQ 5 before it, IONIQ 6 implements the Hyundai Look design strategy that gives each model a unique appearance, like chess pieces. By taking a customer-centric direction, Hyundai designs with diverse lifestyles in mind rather than with a one-style-fits-all approach.

Single-curved streamliner with sleek yet functional aesthetics

IONIQ 6 is an electrified streamliner that realises the idea of Emotional Efficiency by simultaneously satisfying the customer's aesthetic and functional needs. The aerodynamically sculpted silhouette with simple yet sensuous curves offer a new typology for the EV mobility era.

IONIQ 6 has an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21, assisted by its low nose, active air flaps at the front, wheel gap reducers, and optional slim digital side mirrors[2]. Further aiding IONIQ 6's enviable aerodynamic aptitude is its elliptical wing-inspired spoiler with winglet, slight boat-tail structure, and separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper. Even underneath the car, the endeavour to achieve better aerodynamics is evident in the full cover of the undercarriage, optimized deflectors and reduced wheel-arch gap.

IONIQ 6 also integrates over 700 Parametric Pixels in various places, such as headlamps, rear combination lamps, front lower sensors, air vent garnishes and centre console indicator, to reinforce the IONIQ brand's identity throughout the vehicle.

The rear wing's Parametric Pixel High-Mounted Stop Lamp (HMSL) delivers an eye-catching light execution when the brakes are applied. To further highlight IONIQ 6's uniqueness, the newly designed Hyundai ‘H' badge is applied on the front and rear of the vehicle.

Cocoon-inspired interior accommodates a mindful personal space on wheels

IONIQ 6's cocoon-shaped interior serves as both a comfortable hideaway and personal space, replete with practical features and sustainable materials to facilitate a mindful, eco-friendly mobility experience and lifestyle.

Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) enabled the designers to stretch the interior, front and rear, to create optimized legroom and spaciousness that lets passengers stay comfortable in the vehicle. The Platform also allows for a completely flat floor, giving expansive feeling.

The user-centric interior architecture is exemplified by an ergonomically designed control unit that is centrally located to reduce distraction and spur safe, intuitive driving. The modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12-inch digital cluster. A bridge-type centre console provides convenient and generous in-car storage.

Dual Colour Ambient Lighting provides overall illumination for IONIQ 6 interior. Users can choose from a spectrum of 64 colours and six dual colour themes developed by colour experts to help drivers and passengers feel relaxed and comfortable. The 4-dot Interactive Pixel Lights on the steering wheel enable easy communication between the driver and vehicle.

The removal of buttons from the front doors provided more breathing room and more storage. Transparent accents on the crash pad garnish, door map pocket and console lower cover further accentuate the sense of spaciousness and uniqueness.

Eco-friendly materials applied to various touchpoints for sustainability

In line with IONIQ 6's Ethical Uniqueness theme and inspired by today's eco-conscious consumers, the designers applied sustainable materials to the exterior, including recycled pigment paint from end-of-life tires to the cladding and bamboo charcoal pigment paint to the body.

IONIQ 6's interior is also trimmed in sustainable materials and colours. Depending on the trim level, these include eco-process leather (seats), recycled PET fabric (seats), bio TPO skin (dashboard), bio PET fabric (headliner), bio paint derived from vegetable oils (doors), and recycled fishing net carpet — the latter is a first for the IONIQ brand.

IONIQ 6 on digital billboard and World Premiere

Upon the design reveal, Hyundai Motor releases immersive and impactful design 3D digital film at three global landmark billboard sites simultaneously. The film, featuring IONIQ 6's streamlined design and flexible interior space, can be viewed at K-POP Square in Seoul, Piccadilly Circus in London, and the Big Kahuna in New York Times Square.

The IONIQ 6 world premiere will take place in July, when Hyundai will reveal the full specifications, including the electrified streamliner's features and advanced technologies.