Hyundai Santa Cruz Sport-Adventure Vehicle is named the winner in the 2021 Best Pickup Truck category from the Northwest Automotive Press Association. The vehicle managed to impress the jury with its bold design, efficient powertrain, and flexible customization options. Of course, the numerous cutting-edge technologies contributed greatly for the recognition.

We're thrilled that our new Santa Cruz was recognized by the Northwest Automotive Press Association. Its bold styling coupled with secure open-bed flexibility meets the changing everyday needs of adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments, said Ricky Lao, director of Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America.

The evaluations included parts that test, handling, braking, rear-view cameras, and more. The evaluations are made on a dedicated track, characterized by elevation changes, sharp corners, and sweeping curves.

The vehicles were also evaluated on an off-road course that simulated rough roads that some drivers often encounter. Plenty of loose dirt, deep ruts, steep climbs, and dramatic descents formed the second day's route, challenging each vehicle's four- or all-wheel-drive systems. The venue allowed the vehicles to showcase state-of-the-art technologies, including 360-degree cameras, hill descent controls, and state-of-the-art traction management systems.