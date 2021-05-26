Vauxhall revealed the first images and details of the new Movano and Movano-e lineup. Both models feature class-leading load volume, a wide variety of body styles, seven-seat configuration, and economic yet agile performance rates.

The vehicle is designed to meet the wide-ranging demands of businesses and fleet users and can be specified in panel van, crew cab, and chassis cab version.

Drivetrain system characteristics

The Movano-e

Geared with a 122hp and 260Nm electric motor, Movano-e can further be specified with a choice of either a 37kWh or 70kWh battery, which ranges from 72 to 139 miles, depending on the setup.

The Movano-e's lithium-ion battery is placed under the floor between the front and rear axle, which contributes to enhanced volume for load, compared to the diesel variants.

The Movano

The all-new diesel lineup comes with an advanced 2.2-liter unit and can be specified with either 120hp or 165hp output, and torque figures of between 300Nm and 370Nm. All versions are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety features and equipment

All-New Movano and Movano-e benefit from VauxhallConnect and the MyVauxhall app. On the Movano-e, the MyVauxhall app allows access to useful information such as nearby charging stations, while VauxhallConnect gives drivers access to features such as current charge status. On all versions of All-New Movano, LIVE Navigation provides online traffic information in real time

SEE ALSO: Bentley reveals first details for the new Bentayga S

All-New Movano and Movano-e are also available with a range of key safety features designed to protect both occupants and other road users. Depending on trim level the systems include forward collision alert, blind spot warning, lane departure warning and Hill Descent Control, which takes into account the extra length of a trailer when warning drivers about objects in their blindspot.