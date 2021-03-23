Jeep presents a lineup of conceptual vehicles with an electrified drivetrain system and tons of exclusive features. In a series of articles, we will show you each model and tell you more about its capabilities and custom additions.

The 2021 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Lineup include Magento, Jeepster Beach, Red Bare, Orange Peelz, Farout, Wrangler Rubicon 392, and Top Dog

Jeep Magneto

Based on the Wrangler Rubicon, this is a fully capable BEV with enhanced rock-climbing force. Magneto is designed to be a zero-emission vehicle with a 4x4 setup that provides new levels of efficiency, performance, and customization.

Jeep Magneto benefits from a custom-built axial flux electric motor and a special e-motor, both connected to a six-speed manual gearbox. This combination contributes to a comfortable and pleasurable driving experience. The compact e-motor delivers up to 273lb-ft of torque and 285hp.

The battery packs deliver a combined power of 70kW/h and run on an 800-volt system. These are lithium-ion units distributed around the chassis – on pack replaces vehicle's mid-ship fuel tank, another one is mounted opposite the fuel tank location, the third one can be found atop of the e-motor under the hood and the fourth one is mounted in the rear storage compartment.

SEE ALSO: New Golf R: a quick overview

In terms of exterior, the Magneto features a Bright White color with a Surf Blue accent and a heavy-duty performance hood with central scoop and exclusive decals. In the cabin, there's a custom Royal Blue and Black Leather set of seats with Sapphire inserts and straps, and Surf Blue truck bed liner and Mopar slush mats.

Also, the Jeep Magneto is equipped with a JPP 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch Light Out Black metallic wheels with 35-inch mud-terrain tires, custom roll cage, Mopar Rock Rails, steel bumper, and a steel belly pan for better off-road capabilities.

Source: Jeep