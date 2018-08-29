Jeep proudly presents Wrangler Moab Edition, an exclusive model, based on the Wrangler Sahara. With tons of new features, revised ones and exclusive technologies, this bad boy has managed to catch our eye. Let's check out, shall we?

The exclusive machine features Rubicon hood and steel bumpers with removable end caps, large 32-inch mud-terrain tires, LED headlights and taillights, Moab decal on the hood and 17-inch Rubicon wheels in low-gloss black finish. Furthermore, the Moab Edition proudly showcases revised headlight surrounds and grille throats in low-gloss black, Wrangler Rubicon rock rails and Sahara side steps as optional feature. All this is topped off with wide choice of nine body colors: Granite Crystal, Billet Silver, Punk'n Metallic, Mojito!, Black, Bright White, Sting Gray, Ocean Blue Metallic and Firecracker Red.

In terms of interior, the Wrangler Moab Edition features leather-trimmed seats and leather-wrapped dashboard with contrast stitching, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, ParSense assist with reverse stop and ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines. Other features, also part of the standard equipment, include Selec-Track full-time two-speed transfer case, Passive Keyless Entry, Trac-Loc limited-slip rear differential, 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation and a nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system.

SEE ALSO: Ferrari unveils new Special Series sportscar

Optionally buyers can specify their Moab Edition with heated front seats and steering wheel, remote start system, Trailer Tow and Trail Rail cargo management system.

Source: Jeep