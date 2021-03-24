Jeep's latest lineup of Concept vehicles is consistent with Magento,Â Jeepster Beach,Â Red Bare,Â Orange Peelz,Â Farout,Â Wrangler Rubicon 392, andÂ Top DogÂ models. Exclusively created to contribute to our cleaner future, the vehicles also present tons of exclusive features and numerous new gadgets.

In a series of articles, we will show you each vehicle in the lineup and tell you a bit more about its features

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

First conceived as a V8-powered machine, it is one of the most aggressive and high-performance ready machines in the exclusive Concept lineup. Specially designed to tackle down off-road challenges, Rubicon generates a total of 485hp and 475lb-ft of torque. The naturally aspirated 6.4-liter unit is fine-tuned and enhanced in such a way that the peak torque is available just above the vehicle's idle speed, which dramatically boosts the off-road capabilities of the Rubicon.

Along with the powerful engine, the vehicle also features a dual-mode performance exhaust that switches between wild and outrageous and a central scoop at the front hood. There are also custom-built doors and a Sky-One-touch powertop with a removable set of side panels.

SEE ALSO:Â Jeep Farout Concept: a quick overview

The exterior is adorned with bronze-accentuated tow hooks, badges, springs, and shocks, while the interior features this bold Oxblood Red leather seat with gold stitching. For some additional capacity, a JPP 2-inch lift kit, exclusive 17-inch Beadlock wheels with 37-inch mud-terrain tires, Mopar Rock Rails, steel bumpers are added to aid the driver in any road and off-road situation.