Jeep team reveals an exclusive lineup of Concept vehicles with sustainability in mind and tons of advanced features. In a series of articles, we will show you each machine in the series and will tell you a bit more about what makes it special. The lineup is consistent with Magento, Jeepster Beach, Red Bare, Orange Peelz, Farout, Wrangler Rubicon 392, and Top Dog models.

Jeep Farout

Based on the 2019 Wayout concept, the Farout is a true heir and comes with class-leading payload and fuel efficiency, and tons of output via the fine-tuned 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine. This is a third-generation turbocharged engine and provides enhanced performance and minimal levels of noise and vibration.

What makes this vehicle special, however, is deployable AT Overland Equipment Habitat Truck Topper. The spacious 16-foot long and 7.5-foot tall recreational space opens and retracts in seconds. When unpacked, it sleeps up to four.

Also, the Farout Concept comes with a welcoming wood-lined interior with soft ambient lighting, a handy refrigerator and stove, and storage racks. There's also a built-in table space and comfortable seats. Dark smoke blue leather dominates the interior space, while the orange stitching makes the perfect contrast.

SEE ALSO: Jeep presents new Orange Peelz Concept vehicle!

In terms of exterior, the vehicle proudly presents a new Early body finish with Chartreuse accents on the hood, rear tailgate tow hooks, springs, badges, and shocks. The stance is further enhanced by the JPP 2-Inch lift kit, 17-inch matte charcoal rims, 37-inch mud-terrain tires, and exclusive Gladiator Rubicon steel Bumper.

Source: Jeep