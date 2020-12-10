As a result of the global corona pandemic, a year with practically no tuning fairs and meetings. After the Tuning World Bodensee in Friedrichshafen and the PS Days in Hanover, also the undisputed highlight of the year of the refinement and customization industry, the Essen Motor Show, was canceled, so that the community in this extraordinary season - apart from a few smaller events - practically only could come together online. How relatively this "only" can be rated, however, was shown by the tuning specialists at JMS Fahrzeugteile by hosting a mega-tuning event on the last Saturday of November and sending it out into the world via a professional live stream from the large forging hall of Motorworld Manufaktur Metzingen.

In front of the great backdrop of the historic industrial building, JMS Managing Director Jochen Schweiker and especially presenter William De Fensfoster from d-fens.tv presented products and project vehicles from JMS customers, suppliers and business partners to the livestream viewers - even some world premieres were unveiled.

For example, the suspension experts from KW suspensions rolled a Lamborghini Huracán with the brand new Variant 5 coilover suspension into the colorful spotlight of the forge hall, which was also equipped with an exclusive Novitec finish: In addition to a Torado N-Largo kit, the Italian fighting bull was wearing 9x20- and 12.5x21-inch rims with tires of the dimensions 245/30R20 and 325/25R21.

ST suspensions, also a brand of the KW universe, presented the ST XTA Plus 3 coilover kit with 3-way adjustment as a world premiere. This was already installed in a Focus ST with 19-inch Motec MCR2 ultralight wheels.

One of the program highlights was undoubtedly the world premiere of the two new wheel designs from the Barracuda Racing Wheels brand sold by JMS: The new "Dragoon" design from the Barracuda Ultralight Series was already installed on a VW Golf, while the Nissan Silvia drift car from the Drift Team "Driftinglele " rolled on the new Barracuda motorsport rim "Summa". Both wheels will be available in three different colors from next spring.

JMS Fahrzeugteile presented various tuning conversions, the focus of which was on different segments, such as chassis technology, exhaust technology, body kits, wheels and much more. Particularly impressive: vehicles created as joint projects, for example in cooperation with KW, Eisenmann, Friedrich Motorsport, Senner Tuning, TR Exclusive, cardiologie and Schwabenfolia, such as a BMW M2 Competition, a Ford Focus ST or a 360 hp Cupra Leon ST.

The exhaust gas experts from Eisenmann Exhaust provided the audience with technical information about their exhaust systems and presented a 3-series BMW of the current generation G20 with Oxigin alloy wheels and a Z4 with gasoline particle filter as project vehicles. As a world premiere, Eisenmann had brought new tailpipe variants.

The "Multimedia" tuning segment was not neglected either: the Gladen car hi-fi specialists presented various components, illustrated by vehicles such as the BMW X5, Tesla Model 3, Hyundai i30 N or Mercedes-AMG A 35.

RaceChip presented an increase in performance via a chip tuning box for the new Golf 8 and provided interesting information about the product range.