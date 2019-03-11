2019 Geneva International Motor Show will see the Chelsea Truck Company unveil a Vanguard edition showcased for the first time.

In order to create this project, Afzal Kahn and his fellow teammates went back to the drawing board and reimagined each aspect of the classic Defender from the ground up. The final result is an innovative design that keeps the iconic British style alive, but at the same time showcases something new and contemporary.

The most obvious part of the tuning project is the addition of widened wheel arches at the front and rear, measuring up to an additional 6 inches on each side. Additional changes include fine-tuned suspension axles and half shafts among many other new and revised components, thus ensuring smooth driving and precise steering process.

In terms of styling, the team has included front and rear wide wings with vents and bold apertures, black body finish, extended wheel arches, cross-hair military headlights, bumper sump guard, mesh side and top bonnet vents, mud flaps, paint roll bars and side steps in matte black. Sweet!

All this is topped off with a set of commanding Mondial wheels in 9x18-inch side, wrapped by 275/50 R18 Cooper Discoverer tires.

The inside welcomes everyone to a rather comfortable and sporty-oriented ambience. There are new racing seats that feature contrast stitching, along with the door panels, central glove box and other components.

Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition is on display at the Geneva Motor Show along with the Homage 2 edition on stand 1141 in Hall 6.

Source: Kahn Design