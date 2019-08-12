Southern California-based luxury electric manufacturer and hi-tech incubator Karma Automotive announced that the world debut of the SC1 Vision Concept supercar will occur at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

Blending some cutting-edge technologies and design, SC1 is expected to showcase next-gen technologies, artful and yet functional aesthetics, tons of options for customization, and a pure electric platform.

Furthermore, SC1 Vision Concept seamlessly blends new infotainment technologies with 5G connectivity and new advanced communication system with touch, voice, eye and graphical interfaces. In fact, this artificial intelligence system understands conventional language and commands, while the camera-based eye-tracking system is capable of biometric identification, which allows authentication of all occupants.

Additionally, the exclusive supercar will make its debut with a one-off florescent orange body finish with flakes of violet micra. In terms of interior, the design team has prepared a darker palleted ambiance with deep indigo. What is also special about this particular model is the patented set of articulating hinge doors that open in a winged motion, rising up and forward, rotating around the front wheels.

Although simplicity and straightforwardness are key for this design concept, the engineers and designers surely showcase sophistication and abundance within even the smallest details!

SC1 Vision Concept will be displayed on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Sunday, August 18. During the event, Karma Automotive team will also reveal the new 2020 Revero GT and Karma GT Pininfarina machines.

Stick with us for further details!

Source: Karma Automotive