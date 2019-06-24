The Southern California-based luxury electric vehicle automaker Karma Automotive is about to start the execution of the the ambitious plan of taking a 3,000-mile route in two wrapped pre-production 2020 Revero GT cars at the goldRush Rally ELEVEN, The Next Chapter, starting Saturday, June 22.

The vehicles will be exclusively wrapped in a special body cover honoring Southern California's rich aviation history and the iconic P-51 Mustang – a single-engine fighter aircraft with exceptional speed and extended combat range. Both machines showcase a wrapped body and calipers with a distinctive finish – again in honor of aircraft's distinctive red, yellow, gray and silver motifs.

Just like the historic P-51, Karma's concept for the 2020 Revero GT was also inspired by the increased speed and extended range. The latest machine hits 60mph (100km/h) in 4.5 seconds, which is nearly a full second faster, compared to the predecessor model. The new family member comes with a TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine supplied by BMW AG and delivers the outstanding 536hp and up to 360 miles of driving range.

The event itself, the GoldRush rally will be hosted Saturday, June 22 from 9am to 5pm EST at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Fla., and On Sunday, June 23 from 8:30am to 10am. Visitors will have the chance to take a look at the new 2020 Revero GT and have a clue what is it like to see it maneuvering among different track situations.

Source: Karma Automotive