2021-Kia-EV6-910Kia UK Limited reveals details for the new Kia EV6 model lineup. The new vehicles include the sport-inspired GT-Line models and GT-Line S.

The top-tier machine is the EV6 GT. It comes with AWD system and is based on brand's dedicated new E-GMP technology. EV6 is geared exclusively with electric motor and a 77.4kWh battery pack. Furthermore, every version of the five-seater comes with panoramic display, twin 12.3-touchscreens, smartphone integration. The entry-level Kia EV6 is rear-wheel drive, powered by a 168kW motor on the rear axle (226bhp). This model offers the following feature highlights:

  • Dark grey 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish
  • Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors
  • LED headlights, rear lights and daytime running lights
  • Black vegan leather upholstery
  • Ambient lighting
  • Heated front seats and steering wheel
  • Dual automatic air conditioning
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Rain-sensing front wipers
  • Engine Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System
  • Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality
  • Highway Driving Assist
  • Drive Mode Select

EV6 GT-Line

This lineup is available with a choice of different drivetrains – a rear-wheel drive with 226hp and an AWD with 321hp, generated via a dual-motor drivetrain. GT-Line models also offer additional standard equipment:

  • GT-Line exterior and interior styling
  • Black 19-inch wheels with diamond-cut finish
  • Black suede and light grey vegan leather two-tone upholstery
  • Front parking sensors
  • Premium relaxation seats (tilt-back front seats for a ‘NASA nap' while charging)
  • Memory driver and power front passenger seats
  • Alloy driver pedals
  • Vehicle-to-load (three-pin plug)
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Dual LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam
  • Privacy glass
  • Blind-Spot Collision Warning

EV6 GT-Line S

This lineup also offers a choice between a rear-wheel drive and AWD configuration, but adds up some more advanced technologies and features such as:

  • 20-inch wheels with dark grey inserts
  • Ventilated and heated front seats
  • Heated outer rear seats
  • Power Tailgate
  • Panoramic sunroof with tilting and sliding functionality
  • 14-speaker Meridian audio system
  • Remote Smart Park Assist
  • Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
  • Blind-Spot View Monitor
  • Highway Driving Assist 2
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with junction functionality)
  • Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display

EV6 GT

This is a flagship range and is expected to be in dealers in the second half of 2022. The vehicle will come with an advanced AWD system, 430kW dual-motor drivetrain with a combined power output of 577hp. Features include:

  • GT exterior styling (removes panoramic sunroof)
  • 21-inch wheels
  • Bucket seats, trimmed in black suede with neon green highlights (replace memory driver and power front passenger seats and premium relaxation seat functionality)
  • Electronically controlled suspension
  • Electronic limited-slip differential
  • Drive Mode Integrated Control
  • Battery heat pump
  • Premium paint

Source: Kia