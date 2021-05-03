Kia UK Limited reveals details for the new Kia EV6 model lineup. The new vehicles include the sport-inspired GT-Line models and GT-Line S.

The top-tier machine is the EV6 GT. It comes with AWD system and is based on brand's dedicated new E-GMP technology. EV6 is geared exclusively with electric motor and a 77.4kWh battery pack. Furthermore, every version of the five-seater comes with panoramic display, twin 12.3-touchscreens, smartphone integration. The entry-level Kia EV6 is rear-wheel drive, powered by a 168kW motor on the rear axle (226bhp). This model offers the following feature highlights:

Dark grey 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors

LED headlights, rear lights and daytime running lights

Black vegan leather upholstery

Ambient lighting

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Dual automatic air conditioning

Rear parking sensors

Rain-sensing front wipers

Engine Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality

Highway Driving Assist

Drive Mode Select

EV6 GT-Line

This lineup is available with a choice of different drivetrains – a rear-wheel drive with 226hp and an AWD with 321hp, generated via a dual-motor drivetrain. GT-Line models also offer additional standard equipment:

GT-Line exterior and interior styling

Black 19-inch wheels with diamond-cut finish

Black suede and light grey vegan leather two-tone upholstery

Front parking sensors

Premium relaxation seats (tilt-back front seats for a ‘NASA nap' while charging)

Memory driver and power front passenger seats

Alloy driver pedals

Vehicle-to-load (three-pin plug)

Wireless smartphone charger

Dual LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam

Privacy glass

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

EV6 GT-Line S

This lineup also offers a choice between a rear-wheel drive and AWD configuration, but adds up some more advanced technologies and features such as:

20-inch wheels with dark grey inserts

Ventilated and heated front seats

Heated outer rear seats

Power Tailgate

Panoramic sunroof with tilting and sliding functionality

14-speaker Meridian audio system

Remote Smart Park Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Highway Driving Assist 2

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with junction functionality)

Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display

EV6 GT

This is a flagship range and is expected to be in dealers in the second half of 2022. The vehicle will come with an advanced AWD system, 430kW dual-motor drivetrain with a combined power output of 577hp. Features include:

SEE ALSO: CUPRA presents new models for the Formentor and Leon lineups

GT exterior styling (removes panoramic sunroof)

21-inch wheels

Bucket seats, trimmed in black suede with neon green highlights (replace memory driver and power front passenger seats and premium relaxation seat functionality)

Electronically controlled suspension

Electronic limited-slip differential

Drive Mode Integrated Control

Battery heat pump

Premium paint

Source: Kia