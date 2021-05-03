Kia announces details for the new EV6 lineup
Kia UK Limited reveals details for the new Kia EV6 model lineup. The new vehicles include the sport-inspired GT-Line models and GT-Line S.
The top-tier machine is the EV6 GT. It comes with AWD system and is based on brand's dedicated new E-GMP technology. EV6 is geared exclusively with electric motor and a 77.4kWh battery pack. Furthermore, every version of the five-seater comes with panoramic display, twin 12.3-touchscreens, smartphone integration. The entry-level Kia EV6 is rear-wheel drive, powered by a 168kW motor on the rear axle (226bhp). This model offers the following feature highlights:
- Dark grey 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish
- Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors
- LED headlights, rear lights and daytime running lights
- Black vegan leather upholstery
- Ambient lighting
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Dual automatic air conditioning
- Rear parking sensors
- Rain-sensing front wipers
- Engine Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System
- Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality
- Highway Driving Assist
- Drive Mode Select
EV6 GT-Line
This lineup is available with a choice of different drivetrains – a rear-wheel drive with 226hp and an AWD with 321hp, generated via a dual-motor drivetrain. GT-Line models also offer additional standard equipment:
- GT-Line exterior and interior styling
- Black 19-inch wheels with diamond-cut finish
- Black suede and light grey vegan leather two-tone upholstery
- Front parking sensors
- Premium relaxation seats (tilt-back front seats for a ‘NASA nap' while charging)
- Memory driver and power front passenger seats
- Alloy driver pedals
- Vehicle-to-load (three-pin plug)
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Dual LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam
- Privacy glass
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
EV6 GT-Line S
This lineup also offers a choice between a rear-wheel drive and AWD configuration, but adds up some more advanced technologies and features such as:
- 20-inch wheels with dark grey inserts
- Ventilated and heated front seats
- Heated outer rear seats
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic sunroof with tilting and sliding functionality
- 14-speaker Meridian audio system
- Remote Smart Park Assist
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Highway Driving Assist 2
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with junction functionality)
- Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display
EV6 GT
This is a flagship range and is expected to be in dealers in the second half of 2022. The vehicle will come with an advanced AWD system, 430kW dual-motor drivetrain with a combined power output of 577hp. Features include:
- GT exterior styling (removes panoramic sunroof)
- 21-inch wheels
- Bucket seats, trimmed in black suede with neon green highlights (replace memory driver and power front passenger seats and premium relaxation seat functionality)
- Electronically controlled suspension
- Electronic limited-slip differential
- Drive Mode Integrated Control
- Battery heat pump
- Premium paint
Source: Kia