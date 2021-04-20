The UK pre-reservation for the new Kia EV6 will close after 30 April, the Kia Motors team announced today. At the moment there are about 1,000 pre-orders of the latest Kia family member.

The process enables customers to secure an early ordering slot for the new battery electric vehicle (BEV) via the Kia website and benefit from a fully refundable £100 charge. All customers who have already made their orders will be invited to plate their order during an exclusive two-week ordering period in May, ahead of the general sale.

30 April is also the last date on which customers can pre-reserve the 576hp EV6 GT, with a dual-motor AWD system that enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds. The first deliveries are due from October 2022, with the ordering window closing at the end of April until 2022.

Also, the pre-ordering customers will benefit from a tailored charging service with one year of free subscription to KiaCharge Plus, along with access to IONITY's ultra-rapid EV charging network.

Source: Kia