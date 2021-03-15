Kia revealed the first images of the all-new EV6, the brand's first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), ahead of the car's world premiere.

EV6 adopts Kia's new design approach of "Opposite United", which takes its influence from the contrast found in nature and humanity. The idea is that the new visual appearance will blend super elegant lines and curves, but there will also be some more aggressive and sharp shapes.

The vehicle is based on the brand's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and is the first Kia vehicle to be influenced by this design approach and incline towards electrification.

Exterior design

The "Opposite United" concept makes its debut with the new EV6 and will be a vital part of every new Kia vehicle. The idea is based on five design pillars: "Bold for nature", "Joy for Reason", "Power to Progress", "Technology for Life" and "Tension for Security"

Each of these pillars contributes to more environmentally green production and more advanced technologies in each Kia machine. Engineers and designers have focused on developing a machine that is both fun to drive, comfortable to operate and pleasurable to see.

The exterior design of the vehicle features a distinctive set of daytime running lights, tiger-nose grille and an overall menacing front fascia. The low air intake widens the front of the car and accentuates the high-tech appearance.

The sides are defined by crossover-inspired design aesthetics that bring this contemporary and sleek appearance and also contribute to enhanced aerodynamic features. This approach contrasts with the sharp lines and high-tech design in order to create some more dynamics and tension in the design language. Also, a swept-back windshield contributes to the sporty appearance, while the rear-end adds more volume and makes the car look more muscular and massive.

SEE ALSO: The iconic Maserati Bora turns 50. Here's a quick overview

Additionally, the rear-end is designed to optimize the aerodynamic performance and features a sloping C-pillar with an integrated black glossy insert that widens the window glass. Above sits a prominent roof spoiler that channels air down to the raised lower spoiler and finishes the vehicle's visuals.

Interior design

Marking a new era for Kia, the interior design reveals a cozy space for all occupants with numerous elegant features and tons of hi-tech units.

One of the most striking components is the seamless high-definition audiovisual navigation screen. It is a wide and curved design that gives a feeling of openness and spaciousness, along with the slim dashboard. It provides driver and passengers with all the vital information about the vehicle and also serves as a multimedia display. Underneath the AVN screen, there's a passenger control HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) set of settings with haptic buttons.

New EV6 will make its world premiere in March 2021, during a special online event.

Stick with us for further information!