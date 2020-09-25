The Land Rover Defender now has advanced new powertrains, new model specifications, and more options, making it even more attractive to a broader range of customers.

Driven by a passion and respect for the original, New Defender delivers a transformational breadth of capability, using advanced all-terrain technologies to redefine adventure for the 21st century, while remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for more than 70 years.

For the 2021 Model Year an advanced new Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) model – the P400e – is key to Defender's expanded appeal. Combining a powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, the 404PS P400e delivers substantial torque alongside low running costs, with CO2 emissions of just 74g/km and combined economy of 85.3mpg (3.3l/100km). It will run in all-electric mode with zero tailpipe emissions for up to 27 miles (43km), including off-road where the immediate torque from the electric motor makes Defender even more capable.

Alongside the new P400e, Land Rover's powerful and efficient in-line six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine joins the range. Strong performance, smooth responses, and refinement combine to deliver another Defender that's a world-class all-rounder on-road and an unrivaled expert off-road.

New X-Dynamic specification is available on both Defender 90 and 110, offering a selection of exterior and interior design elements which reflect the 4x4's immense capability and ensures it stands out from the crowd.

The range of options for personalizing Defender has grown too, with new colors including Yulong White, Silicon Silver, and Carpathian Grey available in combination with a choice of contrast roof finishes. A selection of individual options is also now available for the first time, including the Folding Fabric Roof for Defender 110 and the choice of a Suspension Pack on Defender 90 while Premium LED headlights, Meridian Sound System, Head-Up Display can all be added individually.

Nick Collins, Vehicle Line Director Defender, Jaguar Land Rover, said: "The Land Rover Defender's capabilities continue to evolve with a range of powertrain and design enhancements. Defender customers have more choice than ever with a full selection of exterior and interior colors and trims, including the distinctive new X-Dynamic model and choice of 90 and 110 body designs."

Defender P400e Plug-In Hybrid The new P400e Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) variant is key to the Defender's latest enhancements. Available with the 110 body design, it delivers a blend of performance and economy while also being the most capable and durable electrified Land Rover. With unrivaled capability and off-road geometry for a full-sized plug-in hybrid electric 4x4, the P400e is capable of being driven in low range purely in EV mode, bringing a new dimension to adventures in the wild.

Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine producing 300PS and a 105kW electric motor powered by a 19.2kWh battery, the P400e provides a combined output of 404PS from its advanced PHEV powertrain, delivering refined performance and responses, but with an all-electric range of 27 miles (43km).

The Defender P400e produces as little as 74g/km of CO2 and is capable of up to 85.3mpg (3.3l/100km). Alongside impressive fuel economy and emissions figures, the Defender P400e has a 0-60mph time of 5.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds) and will reach a top speed of 130mph (209km/h).

Iain Gray, Senior Manager, Powertrain Advanced Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: "The advanced new P400e Plug-In Hybrid perfectly balances performance with fuel economy and all-electric off-road capability. The latest model also provides refined and powerful new in-line six-cylinder diesel engines that bring improvements in fuel economy and drivability. They join a comprehensive range of powertrain options for Defender."

Standard on all Defender P400e models is 20-inch alloy wheels, Electronic Air Suspension, and a charging port located on the left-hand side of the vehicle. All PHEV variants come with a Mode 3 charging cable as standard, while an optional Mode 2 cable is also available. The Mode 3 charging cable enables charging to 80 percent in two hours while charging via a Mode 2 cable will take around seven hours to charge to 80 percent – perfect for home charging overnight. Using a 50kW rapid charger, the P400e charges to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes.

The Defender P400e is available with the option of five or six seats, standard three-zone climate control, Privacy Glass, and Solar Attenuating Glass. Specific to the PHEV variant is regenerative braking, a key technological component in achieving impressive fuel economy, recuperating energy lost under deceleration and braking, and sending it back into the battery pack.

The PHEV powertrain brings superior off-road capabilities too. The linear torque delivery enabled by the electric motor and smooth, powerful petrol engine combine for ultimate flexibility, working seamlessly with the advanced systems that make Defender the toughest and most durable Land Rover.

Defender offers high and low range off-road capabilities in full-electric mode, alongside delivering superior off-road geometry for a plug-in hybrid vehicle, ensuring Defender's immense capability is shared across all engine and powertrain options.

These characteristics are also key to the Defender's ability to tow – the P400e can tow up to 3,000kg and is capable of carrying a roof load of 168kg (dynamic) or 300kg (static).

New Ingenium in-line six-cylinder diesel engine and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive A new in-line six-cylinder diesel option from the Ingenium engine family is now available, offering enhanced torque delivery, smooth responses, and improved fuel economy thanks to its Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology and a new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.

Sitting at the top of the range, the D300 delivers enhanced power and torque, with 300PS and 650Nm of torque, providing a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds) for the Defender 90. The higher torque figure means the Defender D300 provides effortless performance both on and off-road, perfectly fitting Defender's tough character.

The MHEV technology contributes to enhanced fuel economy through an efficient Stop/Start system which cuts the engine at a standstill, as well as recuperating energy normally lost under braking or decelerating. This energy is then sent back into the battery pack and can be redeployed later. A key benefit of MHEV is that this energy is used when accelerating, delivering faster responses for greater performance.

The new intelligent driveline system continually varies axle torque based on sensor data from the vehicle's surroundings and driver inputs to distribute all torque to one axle or the other as required. This intelligent torque distribution system optimizes the driveline for traction, on-road dynamics, and driveline efficiency, resulting in improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions – all without sacrificing any of Defender's inherent off-road capability.

In combination with MHEV technology and the superior refinement of the in-line six-cylinder engine, the diesel Defenders are more economical, more responsive, and more refined than the engines they supersede.

The D200 and D240 become D200 and D250 models for 2021, using the same in-line six-cylinder Ingenium engine as the D300 with 200PS and 249PS respectively. An uplift in torque delivers enhanced usability, with 500Nm (D200) and 570Nm (D250) available, utilizing MHEV technology to boost fuel efficiency and reduce emissions across the diesel Defender line-up.

The new Ingenium D200 and D250 return 32.2mpg (8.8l/100km), and CO2 emissions as low as 230g/km, and 0-60mph in 9.5 seconds (0-100km/h in 10.2 seconds) and 7.9 seconds (0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds) respectively on Defender 110.

Defender X-Dynamic The New X-Dynamic trim expands the choice of specifications in the Defender range.

The X-Dynamic's name gives a clue to its identity. Like all Defender models, it's supremely capable and tough, but with a suite of enhancements to deliver a tougher look and feel, courtesy of exterior accents, including Silicon Satin front and rear skid pans, with matching grille bar and badging plus Rear Recovery Loops in Satin Black.

All alloy wheels come in Satin Dark Grey/Gloss Black finish, alongside Narvik Black mirror caps, window decals, and lower sill and wheel arch cladding.

Inside, unique elements include illuminated metal treadplates and Robustec seat material in Duotone color finish with Robustec ribbon accent and Console Finishers.

Robustec is a highly robust and protective material inspired by textiles used in extreme outdoor situations. It's hard-wearing and resistant to abrasions, with a hexagonal pattern and unique texture that adds greater depth to the Defender's interior. Inspired by workman's gloves and patches on motorbike jackets, it follows Defender's theme of being entirely fit for purpose with carefully thought-out materials that are attractive but entirely suitable, robust, and hard-wearing.

The Robustec material is standard on all X-Dynamic models in a range of colorways dependent on the specification pack. Defender X-Dynamic S and SE models feature Duotone Grained Leather with Robustec accent, while the X-Dynamic HSE features Duotone Windsor Leather with Robustec accent. All come in a choice of Ebony, Khaki, and Ebony Duotone or Acorn and Lunar Duotone seat colors.

X-Dynamic interior badging and center console finishers also distinguish the new addition, alongside the Light Grey Cross-Car Beam Powder Coat, Ebony Morzine headlining and Eiger Grey satin door handles.

Greater personalization with new colors and options Individual options and packs have changed across the Defender line-up, including a broader selection of exterior color options, making the Defender more customizable than ever.

The new colors are Yulong White, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, and Carpathian Grey, with white or black Contrast Roofs available with all colors.

Individual options now available to expand the Defender's existing specification include the Folding Fabric Roof for Defender 110, Premium LED headlights with Signature DRL, Meridian Sound System, Head-Up Display.

Expanding the number of bundled option packs, the Defender can now be specified with a Blind Spot Assist Pack and a choice of a Family Pack or Family Pack Plus. The Family Pack adds third-row seating with a three-zone climate with rear cooler and Cabin Air Ionisation, while the Family Pack Plus brings heated third-row seats.

Defender 90 Alongside the Defender 110, the Defender 90 gives customers even more scope to choose the perfect model.

Powered by the same range of powerful and capable petrol and diesel Ingenium engines featuring Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology, the Defender 90 is available with up to six seats when fitted with the jump seat in the front row.

Petrol Defender options include the powerful P300 and P400 with MHEV technology, alongside the new in-line six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine in D200, D250, and D300 power outputs. Like the 110, all Defender 90 models use a smooth eight-speed automatic gearbox, with permanent all-wheel drive on petrol variants and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive on the new diesel versions. Configurable Terrain Response and the same impressive approach and departure angles as the 110 ensure customary Defender capability. With its superior breakover geometry when fitted with Electronic Air Suspension and finely balanced and responsive on-road dynamics, the 90 is the most capable Defender ever made.

Inside, the 90 features the same practical interior design as the 110, with a range of models to choose from across Defender, X-Dynamic, First Edition, and X models, as well as S, SE, and HSE packs. All deliver a unique take on the Defender identity, giving customers a broad choice of interior colors and specifications that perfectly complement the suite of technologies available. With space for up to six, the driver and passengers all benefit from the spacious interior, despite an overall length that's shorter than a compact family hatchback. The Defender 90 also provides a tight turning circle of 11.3m for excellent maneuverability.

Defender 90 is also available with a choice of four Accessory Packs: Adventure, Country, Explorer, and Urban – giving customers the ability to take their Defender anywhere they want, with the equipment to get there with ease.

Defender Hard Top: the hardworking Defender Developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, Defender Hard Top is the contemporary reimagining of a Land Rover legend. Offering customers a commercial vehicle in both 90 and 110 body designs, it combines Defender capability with a vast and flexible load area for ultimate practicality and durability­­ – the toughest and most rugged member of the Defender family.

The Hard Top provides a compelling mix of off-road ability, practicality, and cargo space, with an impressive payload of up to 800kg on the 110 Hard Top and a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg with a flexible interior layout. With no second or third-row seats, the Defender 110 Hard Top offers a load area of up to 2,059 liters (1,355 liters for the 90 Hard Top), while the option of the first-row jump seat means it can take up to three occupants in the front – and Land Rover's ClearSight Rear View camera technology ensures an uncompromised view out the rear of the vehicle at all times.

The load area is full of clever storage solutions so users can maximize the space on offer. All Defender Hard Tops feature a fixed-height load partition with hooks, lashing points to the load floor, lockable underfloor storage, heavy-duty rubber loadspace mats, and brighter loadspace illumination, as well as an exterior utility panel that's perfect for individual customer signage.

The Defender Hard Top powertrain line-up includes Land Rover's range of in-line six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines including the D200 on Defender 90, with D250 and D300 power options on the 110 Hard Top, all of which meet stringent RDE2 and Eu6d-Final regulations. A range of specification packs are available for 110 Hard Top models, closely reflecting those in the core Defender range with S, SE and HSE each providing a unique combination of ruggedness, comfort, and convenience.

A choice of suspension options is also available, with passive coil suspension standard on both 90 and 110 Hard Top models, and advanced Electronic Air Suspension available for 110 Hard Top.

The Defender Hard Top delivers exceptional usability, durability and rugged capability both on- and off-road – defining features customers have come to expect from Land Rover's hardest-working vehicles since the original Land Rover Hard Top models launched in the 1950s. Ground clearance is 291mm with a wading depth of up to 900mm and approach, break-over, and departure angles of up to 38, 28, and 40 degrees respectively in Off-Road Height on the 110 Hard Top.

Defender 90 Hard Top is priced from £35,820 OTR (ex. VAT) in the UK, and the 110 Hard Top is priced from £43,012 OTR (ex. VAT).