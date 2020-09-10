The New Discovery Sport, Land Rover's family-friendly 5+2 seat premium compact SUV, has been enhanced with efficient next-generation mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engines, the latest Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment, and a ‘Discovery Sport Black' Special Edition featuring a 290PS Ingenium petrol engine.

Following the launch of the P300e plug-in hybrid earlier in 2020, a number of additional new engine options are now available for the Discovery Sport, including Land Rover's next generation of efficient four-cylinder diesel engines.

Available in two power outputs, the D165 (163PS) and D200 (204PS) diesel deliver enhanced efficiency, smoother power, and superior refinement, with CO2 from 163g/km*. Both use Land Rover's latest mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology when paired with AWD, featuring a battery to harvest energy lost under deceleration. The result is a smoother stop-start operation and optimized fuel economy – giving customers a taste of the benefits of an electrified vehicle without needing to plug in and charge.

The new Discovery Sport's petrol options have also expanded with the addition of the Discovery Sport Black. Powered by a turbocharged petrol engine producing 290PS for effortless and refined performance, the Discovery Sport Black Edition features a host of exterior and interior design enhancements for the perfect blend of eye-catching looks, family versatility, and the Discovery Sport's hallmark all-terrain capability. It offers a 0-60mph time of 7 seconds (0-100km time of 7.4 seconds).

The digital experience has been transformed inside both vehicles with the introduction of Land Rover's state-of-the-art Pivi infotainment. The system is ready to go as soon as it's switched on – a separate data plan and battery mean there's no delay. Software updates are available over-the-air via the vehicle's embedded data connection at no cost, and can even be scheduled at a time to suit, ensuring customers always have the latest maps, apps, and vehicle features without having to visit a retailer. The system is enabled by a new Electrical Vehicle Architecture and is available as either standard Pivi or the more advanced Pivi Pro from S-specification ΔΔ.

Finbar McFall, Global Product Marketing Director, Land Rover, said: "Next-generation mild-hybrid diesel engines bring enhanced efficiency to the Discovery Sport, while the new Discovery Sport Black adds to its appeal. The addition of the advanced new Pivi Pro infotainment system with immediate start-up and self-learning capabilities means the new Discovery Sport is now even more capable and versatile and ready for family adventures."

Streaming music and media has never been simpler, with Spotify integrated directly within the infotainment menu for the first time – data included** – and Bluetooth connectivity for two phones at once. There's also wireless device charging with a signal-boosting option. The new second-generation Activity Key is also available, allowing customers to unlock any door, lock, or even start the vehicle just by being nearby – with no need for a traditional key fob.

Customers can now even check the quality of the air in the cabin via the touchscreen by activating the smart all-new Cabin Air Filtration system†† to filter out harmful fine particulate matter often found in cities and high-traffic areas. The all-new system – introduced in addition to the existing Cabin Air Ionisation feature – filters out fine particulate matter, allergens, pollen, and even strong smells. The system can filter ultrafine particulates (up to and even below PM2.5). Occupants simply select 'Purify' mode to activate the system, which filters and continually monitors the air inside the cabin relative to the air outside. The touchscreen offers reassurance that the air within is cleaner than the air outside.

Other technology updates include a comprehensive suite of new Advanced Driver Assistance features, such as Rear Traffic Monitor with automatic braking. The new Rear Collision Monitor uses radars to constantly monitor the vehicle's rear, meaning the Discovery Sport is primed to reduce the severity of an impact for the occupants, while the introduction of a 3D Surround Camera lets the driver see what's happening around the vehicle at speeds of up to 19mph, making maneuvering and even navigating difficult terrain simpler than ever.

These new systems complement the ClearSight Ground View and ClearSight Rear View Mirror technologies introduced in 2019; smart camera technology stitches together images below the bonnet, while the latter provides an interchangeable rear-view mirror and video screen, for enhanced visibility.

Discovery Sport features a practical 5+2 design □, with 40:20:40 split-folding second-row seats that provide 24 possible seat configurations, ensuring flexibility for family adventures.

In addition, the new Discovery Sport will be available in R-Dynamic S Plus guise, priced from £38,605 and highlight specifications include Privacy Glass, 20" wheels, and powered tailgate available as a five-seat version.

'The Discovery Sport is now available to order priced from £31,915 in the UK. Buyers can choose from the Discovery Sport S, SE, HSE, R-Dynamic S (P300e), R-Dynamic S Plus (D165, D200, P200), R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, and Discovery Sport Black specifications.