Range Rover Velar (2024)

Range Rover Velar

The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of modern luxury, featuring the latest technology, hallmark Range Rover refinement and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design.

A new grille combines with the characteristic floating roof, unbroken waistline and flush deployable door handles that define the world’s most desirable luxury SUV family. New headlights provide a technical, jewel-like appearance and optimized visibility while the exterior is enhanced by a new lower rear bumper and dark accents.

The Range Rover Velar pioneered the Range Rover reductive design philosophy, and it takes this approach to a new level inside. The new single floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen is integrated into the center console, providing immediate and intuitive control of all key vehicle functions1.

A full suite of technologies promotes passenger comfort and wellbeing, making the mid-size luxury SUV even more desirable. The Range Rover Velar also offers a quiet cabin, thanks to refinement technologies including the pioneering Active Road Noise Cancellation8 system.

Clients can choose from Velar P250 S, P250 Dynamic SE, P400 Dynamic SE and P400 Dynamic HSE.

2024 U.S. MODELS and MSRP4

Trim Level Powertrain MSRP4

Velar P250 S 2.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I4 (247hp / 269 lb-ft) $61,500 Velar P250 Dynamic SE 2.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I4 (247hp / 269 lb-ft) $63,600 Velar P400 Dynamic SE Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 405 lb-ft) $70,600 Velar P 400 Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 405 lb-ft) $78,400

Intriguing design

The Range Rover Velar is instantly recognizable as a Range Rover and its sophisticated elegance and dramatic presence remain undiluted. The vehicle pioneered the Range Rover reductive design philosophy and its new grille – alongside the introduction of new headlight design with jewel-like effect Signature Daytime Running Lights – ensure a unified look across the entire family.

At the rear, the powerful overhang provides balance and highlights the imposing length of the Range Rover Velar. Its pronounced kick adds to its muscular stance while a new lower rear bumper enhances its proportions.

New LED taillights echo this sophistication with an eye-catching 3D appearance and super-red illumination. They are complemented by a full-length high-level stop-lamp.

2024 Range Rover Velar

Inside, the bold, elegant interior of the Range Rover Velar is even more reductive, with outstanding craftmanship and new materials. The latest evolution of the Range Rover Pivi Pro7 infotainment forms the centerpiece; a single 11.4-inch floating curved glass interface is ergonomically positioned higher and within easier reach, to help minimize distraction and reflections1.

Range Rover Velar continues to offer a leather-free cabin option, with new seat designs and materials. The leather-free option combines wool from Danish textile experts KvadratTM with UltrafabricsTM polyurethane textile inserts, featuring a new Diamond Herringbone perforation pattern. Inspired by bespoke tailoring, KvadratTM wool blends are approximately 58% lighter than leather and provide a modern appearance and enhanced tactility for a contemporary take on traditional Range Rover luxury.

The innovative textile has been subjected to rigorous in-house durability testing in the Range Rover materials lab to ensure it delivers customary robustness throughout the lifetime of the vehicle, going through 60,000 cycles of abrasion testing – the equivalent of 10 years of usage – and UV tests capable of simulating three years of unrelenting exposure to the sun in just a month.

Three new leather colorways are introduced: Cloud, Raven Blue and Deep Garnet. These are complemented by a curated choice of details, including new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, center console surrounds, and air vents. Technical Light Anodised or Dark Anodised Aluminium, or tactile Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finishers underline its elegance.

Two new color options join the exterior palette: Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

Connected technology

New Range Rover Velar is the first to feature the next-generation Pivi Pro7 infotainment. It incorporates controls for all key vehicle functions within the new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen1; its clean design appearing as if it is floating.

Controls for the climate, seating and audio volume are always visible at each side of the screen via new sidebars, featuring multi-functional sliding controls on either side. These virtual buttons are always visible and provide immediate access to frequently used items, including individual temperature controls for the front occupants, audio volume and Terrain Response® modes.

At the beginning of every journey, drivers are presented with a Pre-Drive panel for fast access to commonly used features, such as window defrosters and the optional heated seats. Once on the move, it disappears to reveal the familiar three-panel home screen that can be customized with hallmark Pivi Pro7 intelligence and flexibility.

For added convenience, additional controls in the permanently visible side bars include shortcuts for media and navigation, cameras and window defrosters.

The next-generation infotainment was the subject of extensive testing and development, both digitally and physically with human testers, to reduce task and interaction time and deliver the most user-friendly technology experience possible. Approximately 80% of tasks can be performed within two taps of the home screen.

Pivi Pro7 supports effortless smartphone connectivity with Wireless Apple CarPlay®2. Wireless Android Auto2 is also supported, while Wireless Device Charging – from a new storage area in the center console – provides immediate fast charging and reduces the need for wires.

With 80% of the vehicle's total ECUs – spanning Pivi Pro infotainment, navigation mapping, and on-board diagnostics as well as chassis and powertrain systems – capable of wireless updates, the Range Rover Velar is able to receive the latest Software Over The Air with no need to visit a retailer.

New Range Rover Velar is also Wi-Fi Enabled with a Data Plan7, ensuring occupants remain entertained and connected. Pivi Pro7 features twin embedded eSIM technology and cloud-based architecture, meaning it provides full access to a range of online apps – including Spotify® and Deezer® – integrated within the infotainment system.

Amazon Alexa3 brings a new level of convenience, providing the ability to control various settings and features using natural voice commands while reducing the potential for distraction1. Alexa is embedded in Pivi Pro7 and can simply be activated by saying “Alexa” or tapping the Alexa button on the touchscreen.

For simple navigation, what3words® is also integrated within Pivi Pro7. The clever mapping technology divides the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, each assigned a unique combination of three random words to provide a what3words® address. With these words drivers can navigate to an accurate and precise location.

Immersive sound and technology

The cosseting cabin of the Range Rover Velar minimizes road noise with pioneering Active Road Noise Cancellation technology8 – ensuring the New Range Rover Velar offers a quiet cabin. This technology senses external frequencies and automatically processes an anti-noise through the vehicle's audio system, reducing overall interior noise levels.

A range of powerful Meridian audio systems for New Range Rover Velar is led by the optional Meridian™ 3D Surround Sound System, which delivers high-fidelity music playback using up to 17 speakers and 750W of amplifier power for an immersive listening experience.

Contemporary luxury

The New Range Rover Velar provides customary Range Rover refinement in a calm sanctuary, with heightened comfort and optional convenience features that help to promote wellbeing.

The latest Cabin Air Purification Plus system is optional and helps promote occupant wellbeing, aiming to provide superior air quality. CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration improve the cabin environment by monitoring interior and exterior air and adjusting accordingly.

To activate, clients can simply press the Purify button on the Air Quality page within Pivi Pro7 and reduce the level of harmful allergens or particulates inside. The system also combines nanoe™ X technology designed to combat pathogens and help significantly reduce odors, bacteria and allergens.

Configurable Cabin Lighting, providing a choice of 30 interior colors to illuminate the doors, console and footwells is available as an option. Preset color themes make it easier to find the perfect combination, while every occupant can select their ideal interior temperature using the four-zone climate control.

Whatever the conditions, New Range Rover Velar feels like a confident, commanding, and relaxing place to be.

Electrified performance and capability

New Range Rover Velar has power to suit every client. A range of smooth Ingenium gas engines, with 6-cyl P400 featuring Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology that optimizes performance.

Acclaimed Range Rover ride comfort and refinement is provided by advanced chassis and suspension set-ups in the Range Rover Velar. Optional Electronic Air Suspension provides serene comfort, maintaining its composure on rougher roads while smoothing out bumps with Adaptive Dynamics, an advanced chassis system that continuously varies the damping forces at each wheel5.

The latest generation of Ingenium gas 6-cyl engines are available with 48-volt MHEV technology for enhanced efficiency and power delivery, using a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) to harvest energy usually lost under deceleration. It is stored in a 48-volt lithium-ion battery beneath the rear load-space. It can redeploy the energy to assist when accelerating, while also delivering a more refined and responsive start-stop system.

The 3.0-liter straight-six Ingenium gas engine, the P400 delivers 395hp and 405lb-ft, with acceleration from 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds6.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder now features a new smoother-shifting automatic eight-speed transmission. The P250 provides 247hp and 269lb-ft, with 0-60mph in 7.1 seconds6.

Gas Powertrains:

P250 – 247hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder gas, 269lb-ft at 1,300-4,500rpm, eight-speed automatic, AWD

– 247hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder gas, 269lb-ft at 1,300-4,500rpm, eight-speed automatic, AWD P400 – 395hp, 3.0-litre six-cylinder gas MHEV, 405 lb-ft at 2,000-5,000rpm, eight-speed automatic, AWD

Adaptive Dynamics5 is standard on the P400 six-cylinder models and ensures suspension stiffness is optimised for the driving conditions, improving ride comfort and handling. There’s even a specific calibration for off-road driving. Advanced chassis and suspensions, including Electronic Air Suspension, Adaptive Dynamics and Configurable Dynamics, deliver exceptional performance and agility on-road5.

Supreme all-terrain performance is also offered, with assured Range Rover breadth of capability thanks to an intelligent torque on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) system. It provides the optimum torque distribution to suit various conditions, whether driving dynamically on the road or pulling away from a standstill on slippery surfaces5.

Terrain Response® 2 is accessible through Pivi Pro7 and allows the driver to adjust vehicle settings to suit the driving environment, with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic mode5. Each alters the calibration of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension, and stability control systems for optimum traction and composure.