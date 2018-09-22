The all-new luxurious Lexus ES 300h mid-size sedan hits the roads this month and will offer sportier performance, new safety gadgets and more of this sophisticated craftsmanship that made the brand popular. As you might know, the ES lineup is one of Lexus' most ambitious projects and has proven itself worthy over time.

This is the seventh generation and would feature tons of handy and advanced technologies. In fact, this is the first model in the segment to include a new 12.3-inch multimedia screen, wireless phone charger and road-sign assist. Neat! And what Lexus promises is that buyers will get higher quality and more money for the price – whether this is true or not, we are eager to see what the vehicle has to offer. Stick with us!

In terms of exterior styling, the vehicle is as sexy as its predecessors, but of course, marks the new generation with some slight changes and additions. The vehicle gives off sporty ambience and features longer, lower and wider silhouette that, we should wwwit, looks muscular, menacing, but also beautiful. The whole exterior visual concept is completed with sexy 17-inch and 18-inch optional wheels with hollow rims and appealing design.

And as it comes to interior, Lexus team knows how it's done! The attention of detail is showcased with elaborate conceptual craftsmanship and numerous high-quality details. Essentials include this already mentioned 12.3-inch multimedia display screen, satellite navigation, Lexus Enform and DAB Plus digital radio, all along with heated front seats, 10-speaker Pioneer audio system and dual-zone air conditioning.

As you might well expect, power is also boosted – there's a total of 160kW, generated via 2.5-liter petrol engine that works in perfect collaboration with the hybrid system and the newly designed suspension system – MacPherson with trailing-arm, multi-link setup and saturation-type shock absorbers.

Of course, the engineering team has also included numerous safety systems that aid and protect driver and passengers. New ES 300h is equipped with Lexus Safety System Plus suite that includes daytime cyclist detection, high beam system, 10 airbags, pop-up bonnet, all-speed radar, cruise control, reverse camera, hill-start assist control and clearance sonar. Enjoy!

Source: Lexus