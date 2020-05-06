Lotus has launched four new limited-edition vehicles of the Elise lineup, every single one with a distinctive and exclusive exterior color, which pays tribute to the brand's pioneering and highly successful racing history.

These exterior color blends are indeed black and gold, white and gold, blue red and silver, and blue and white.

The black and gold color scheme is a reference to the legendary Lotus Type 72D which Emerson Fittipaldi drove to five victories over the course of the 1972 Formula 1 season.

The red, white, and gold colors resemble the Type 49B that Graham Hill used back in 1968, while the blue, red, and silver blend is inspired by the Lotus Type 81 1980 driven by Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis, and Mario Andretti.

The last Elise in the super exclusive lineup, indeed the blue- and white-covered one pays tribute to the Lotus Type 18 from 1960 – exactly 60 years ago, this was the first Lotus vehicle to achieve a Formula 1 pole position and victory, courtesy of the late Sir Stirling moss, at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Officially named the Elise Classic Heritage Editions, all four machines feature numerous exclusive exterior and inter facets over the Elise Sport 220 on which these beauties are based. The vehicles are already on sale and can be purchased from Lotus dealers worldwide.

Along with the unique color schemes, each vehicle comes with an exclusive numbered "build plaque" on the dashboard referencing the limited production run. There are a total of 100 units made, with the final numbers of each model dictated by customer demand.

SEE ALSO: Hyundai revels new i20 N Prototype - check out the test results! [VIDEO]

Furthermore, each vehicle from the lineup comes with an extended list of technical features that were previously part of an optional and premium list. Such include DAB digital radio with four speakers, air-conditioning, cruise control, ultra-lightweight forged alloy wheels with a racing livery finish, two-piece disc brakes, and black carpet with floor mats. Sweet!

Additionally, along with the exterior changes and added technical features, the Lotus team has also included some interior changes. These include upper door trim and central seat insert finished to match the exterior color scheme with details on the door, gear selector, and dashboard picking out key colors of the entire body design. Neat!

Prices for new Elise Heritage Editions start from $57,150USD.

Source: Lotus