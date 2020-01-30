Lotus has launched a revised version of the Evora – the GT410. It will be the second model in the lineup and will sell alongside its sibling, the GT410 Sport, which also benefits from some neat upgrades. So, let's check out Lotus team's latest improvements and changes!

Evora GT410 is designed to be a sort of "everyday car". Whatever that means, the vehicle is geared with neat Sparco sports seats and air-con in order to create a more pleasurable environment for occupants. There's also a reversing camera that enhances safety during low-speed maneuvers. There's also a premium infotainment system with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay. There's also a DAB radio for the first time. Neat! Furthermore, GT410's door trims now feature integrated armrests and storage bins for enhanced comfort and practicality.

The vehicle comes with a revised damper rate, which still delivers outstanding performance, but it now creates a more compliant ride for improved real-world comfort and pleasure. The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S all-weather tires further enhance the pleasure of driving.

In terms of exterior styling, new Evora comes with a body-colored roof, side sills, tailgate, front access panel and mirror backs, red AP racing brake calipers and silver or glossy black V-spoke cast alloy wheels, 19-inches at the front and 20- at the rear.

On the other hand, Evora GT410 Sport remains the most driver-focused and lightweight model in the entire Evora range. However, its standard specs have been revised and upgraded: now there are Sparco sports seats, air-con, a premium infotainment system and Apple CarPlay smartphone incorporation.

Lotus team has also announced new ways for customers to enhance the specs of the Elise and Exige lineup models. Such upgrades include Touring and Sport upgrade packs. The first one, Touring, includes more conventional and comfortable features, while Sport is exclusively focused on improving the performance rates of the machine.

