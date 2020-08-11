Cadillac's introduction of its electric portfolio begins today with the debut of the LYRIQ show car — a dynamic, modern, and fully electric luxury crossover.

The propulsion system and supporting technologies position Cadillac to be a leader in electrification, connectivity, and automated driving, all delivered with thrilling performance and a new threshold in technology integration.

"Led by LYRIQ, Cadillac will redefine American luxury over the next decade with a new portfolio of transformative EVs," said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, GM North America. "We will deliver experiences that engage the senses, anticipate desires, and enable our customers to go on extraordinary journeys."

The LYRIQ is based on GM's next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform and driven by the Ultium propulsion system, allowing Cadillac to deliver customers a variety of range and performance options. With range being one of the biggest factors when it comes to selecting an EV, we're designing LYRIQ to offer beyond 300 miles of range on a full charge, based on internal testing1. Performance and technology highlights include:

Charging options that fit a variety of preferences for home, the workplace, and on the road — including DC fast charging rates over 150 kilowatts and Level 2 charging rates up to 19 kW 2 .

. Rear-wheel drive and performance all-wheel-drive configurations.

The latest version of Super Cruise 3 , the industry's first truly hands-free driver assistance feature, available on more than 200,000 miles of compatible highways and recently enhanced to include automated lane change.

, the industry's first truly hands-free driver assistance feature, available on more than 200,000 miles of compatible highways and recently enhanced to include automated lane change. New technologies such as dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display and remote self-parking.

The brand's most seamless and adaptive technology interaction with the driver and passengers, including the latest Cadillac user experience, which is showcased in a 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED screen the spans the entire viewing area of the driver.

"LYRIQ was conceived to make every journey exhilarating and leverages more than a century of innovation to drive the brand into a new era, while rewarding passengers with a more personal, connected and immersive experience," said Jamie Brewer, Cadillac LYRIQ chief engineer. "To do this we developed an architecture specifically for EVs. It is not only an exceptional EV but first and foremost a Cadillac."

LIBERATING PERFORMANCE Some luxury EVs today feature adapted traditional internal combustion engine architecture, that is not the case with LYRIQ. Cadillac's all-new, modular EV platform on which the LYRIQ is based is the foundation for its liberating performance. With a dedicated EV architecture, its design eliminates significant physical constraints associated with adapting electric propulsion within a conventional vehicle architecture, for an optimized design that supports greater driving range, engaging driving experience, and a new interpretation of passenger space.

Within the LYRIQ, the Ultium battery system is a structural element of the architecture, integrated in ways that contribute to ride and handling, as well as safety. In fact, the lower center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution enabled by the placement of the battery pack results in a vehicle that's sporty, responsive, and allows for spirited driving.

Additionally, the LYRIQ is driven primarily by the rear wheels, with a performance all-wheel-drive option available. The placement of the drive motor at the rear of the vehicle contributes an even greater feeling of balance and agility — attributes that affirm Cadillac's longstanding commitment to satisfying performance. It also enables the system to channel more torque to the pavement without wheelspin for exhilarating acceleration and greater cornering capability. Vehicles equipped with performance all-wheel drive go a step further, with a second drive unit placed at the front of the vehicle, which allows for a significant amount of tuning flexibility, enhancing vehicle dynamics and performance for drivers.

ALL-NEW ULTIUM BATTERY SYSTEM The Cadillac LYRIQ is powered by GM's new Ultium battery system, which offers approximately 100 kilowatt-hours of energy to deliver stirring performance.

Ultium's state-of-the-art NCMA (nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum) chemistry uses aluminum in the cathode to help reduce the need for rare-earth materials such as cobalt. In fact, GM engineers reduced the cobalt content by more than 70 percent, compared to current GM batteries.

The advanced battery chemistry is packed in large, flat pouch cells that enable smart module construction to reduce complexity and simplify cooling needs. Additionally, the battery electronics are incorporated directly into the modules, eliminating nearly 90 percent of the battery pack wiring, compared to GM's current electric vehicles.

When it comes to charging, LYRIQ offers quick and convenient charging options whether at home or on the go. With DC fast charging, the LYRIQ can charge at rates over 150 kW.

ARTFULLY INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY Envisioned to make interaction with its technologies more intuitive and rewarding, the LYRIQ's partnership with the driver and passengers is simultaneously energizing and artful.

Upon approach, the LYRIQ recognizes the driver and initiates a "greeting" with a choreographed lighting sequence, while also preparing the cabin for the journey, including seat, mirror, and climate system adjustments. Once inside, the LYRIQ offers Cadillac's highest level of driver information, infotainment and connectivity integration, for a more seamless and rewarding experience.

A 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display artfully integrates a single, large screen that spans the viewing area for the driver and incorporates driver information details, infotainment controls, and camera views. This new display has the highest pixel density available in the automotive industry today and can display over one billion colors, 64 times more than any other vehicle in the automotive industry, providing a stunning in-vehicle experience unlike anything seen before from Cadillac.

Additional technology and interactive highlights include:

Battery and charging monitoring conveyed by easy, at-a-glance graphics. The system identifies the vehicle's energy needs at home and on the go, according to owner preferences, while also monitoring and forecasting energy consumption and providing charging suggestions.

conveyed by easy, at-a-glance graphics. The system identifies the vehicle's energy needs at home and on the go, according to owner preferences, while also monitoring and forecasting energy consumption and providing charging suggestions. A new dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display employs two planes: a near plane indicating speed, direction, and more, and a far plane displaying transparent navigation signals and other important alerts.

employs two planes: a near plane indicating speed, direction, and more, and a far plane displaying transparent navigation signals and other important alerts. The latest version of Super Cruise , the hands-free driver assistance feature, including automated lane change. 3

, the hands-free driver assistance feature, including automated lane change. Supervised remote parking that uses ultrasonic sensors to help the LYRIQ park itself in parallel or perpendicular parking spaces — whether the driver is inside or outside of the vehicle.4

SENSE OF SOUND LYRIQ's technology also addresses sound in two important ways: Blocking unwanted sounds and making the most of the sounds passengers want to hear.

For the first time, Cadillac will introduce a new road noise cancellation technology, which takes active noise cancellation to the next level by introducing more microphones and accelerometers, which improve noise cancellation abilities. With this new system, Cadillac's performance and audio engineers can target the frequency range of tire cavity noise, reducing the noise level in the vehicle and allowing for a quieter in-cabin experience.

The Cadillac LYRIQ builds on the brand's exclusive partnership with AKG. "With LYRIQ we wanted to deliver a sound experience that would transport the driver from a vehicle into a recording studio," said Hussein Khalil, Cadillac lead audio design release engineer. "With the AKG sound system, we are able to deliver this experience along with the quality and reliability of luxury customers expect."

At launch, LYRIQ will offer a 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system that delivers exceptionally crisp and precise sound reproduction, enabling drivers and passengers to enjoy their favorite music.

NEW FACE OF CADILLAC Cadillac's first electric SUV makes a bold design statement that introduces a new face, proportion, and presence for the brand's new generation of EVs. It's a forward-looking vision unconstrained by the needs of a traditional internal combustion engine and driveline.

"The LYRIQ represents the next iteration of the iconic brand's styling, enabled by electrification, as only Cadillac can express," said Andrew Smith, executive director, Global Cadillac Design. "Inside and out, LYRIQ is a thoughtful integration of design and technology and is intended to make every drive an occasion."

Defined by taut lines and clean surfaces, LYRIQ is assertive and modern, characterized with a low, fast roofline and wide stance that emphasize agility and convey confidence. Additional details such as a flow-through roof spoiler express the careful attention paid to aerodynamics to optimize efficiency on the highway.

A distinctive "black crystal" grille in the front is one of the LYRIQ's most unique and expressive design elements. It is also a dynamic feature, as it is part of a dramatic lighting choreography that — along with bold vertical, slim LED signature lighting — greets the owner upon approach. At the rear, a split taillamp design incorporates slim LEDs that are also integrated into the lighting choreography.

Inside, the LYRIQ's new electric vehicle architecture opens up possibilities in vehicle spaciousness and design; and Cadillac designers used this as an opportunity to rethink how to use the space and where to locate various interior elements.

The result is a more airy, minimalistic design that does more to involve the driver and passengers in the driving experience while offering exceptional functionality when it comes to storage solutions. It is also brimming with subtle yet obsessive details such as backlit speaker grilles, curved screens with hidden storage, and, like the exterior, orchestrated lighting features.